The Best, Worst and Most Likely 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Match Winners

With Survivor Series done, WWE is officially at the end of its pay-per-view schedule for 2022, and that means we have two months before the next big show on January 28, the Royal Rumble.

This event kicks off WrestleMania season and puts one man and one woman on the path to main-eventing The Show of Shows against whoever holds the top championship in their division.

Winning the Rumble can take a Superstar from midcard act to main event talent in one night, but it has also frequently been used to reheat a top name who has cooled off and needs a boost.

Whenever this PPV comes around, speculation about who will win runs rampant. Everyone tends to have three opinions when it comes to this: They have the person they want to win, the person they think will win and the person they feel should be kept as far away from the winner’s circle as possible.

Let’s look at who fits the bill in each category this year.