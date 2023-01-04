The best way to watch Netflix’s random-order show Kaleidoscope

Kaleidoscope, Netflix’s new heist show, randomizes the order of episodes for each viewer. This means you can get into the story long after the gang of thieves it follows have finished their heist, or anywhere along their journey. But while the show technically works in any order, not every order of episodes offers the same level of narrative satisfaction, or even coherence.

But just in case you’re not content to leave your viewing time to fate or Netflix’s algorithm, we’ve put together some watch-order options that should make the show as exciting as possible.

Chronological order

The intention of Kaleidoscope may be to allow viewers each to have a semi-unique experience, but the story itself may not quite match the creators’ aspirations – that is, stories are sometimes best told from beginning to end, which is exactly what this order aims to give viewers. Despite the show’s otherwise random order, the heist episode “White” always comes last, except on our list. Instead, in accordance with the rules of the times, we moved it to its proper place in the story.

Order

“Violet”

“Vegetable”

“Yellow”

“Orange”

“Blue”

“White”

“Red”

“Pink”

Image: Netflix

Order Reservoir Dogs

This one starts with the aftermath of the robbery to get you involved in what went wrong, then gives you the ins and outs of the crew. We learn how they got together, what the job is, why it matters, who’s chasing them, and some long-hidden secrets along the way, all before ending with the heist itself. Of course, if you’re looking for the full Reservoir dogs experience, you can always end the series without watching the heist.

Order

“Red”

“Yellow”

“Violet”

“Orange”

“Vegetable”

“Pink”

“Blue”

“White”

The best order

In many ways, this version could also be called the Order of the Ocean, but honestly, it’s still not quite spicy enough to live up to such a name. So instead it just becomes the best option available. This order starts with the crew getting together, then gives us a few details about each member before throwing them together on a few chores to set up the grand scheme – and all the complications that those chores entail. Unfortunately, we’ll have to break the regular rules of the show again to get ahead of the heist in its aftermath, but it just works a little neater that way.

Order