Life can be tricky. There’s a lot to do. We completely understand that there’s only so much you can do in a day, and there’s a good chance some of the best TV shows of 2022 have slid off your radar as you’ve attempted to cope with the world around you.

Thankfully the holiday period is here and it’s the ideal time to catch up on anything you’ve missed – or dying to get stuck into.

Here’s a list of the best shows to come out this year. Binge away, there’s no judgment on our part at all.

Best sequel series we didn’t know we needed: The White Lotus (Season 2)

Jennifer Coolidge plays Tanya on The White Lotus Season 2. (Foxtel/Binge)

READ MORE: Christmas movies you can stream for free to get you in the festive spirit﻿

Remember 2021? We were accustomed to lockdowns and spent many, many (many, many) hours bingeing whatever we could. Then suddenly, a little a HBO show suddenly popped up and found a loyal and captivated audience – The White Lotus.

When the show returned for Season 2, the entire show blew up into a complete cultural phenomenon. The internet was ripe with theories, speculation and memes. DJs even started to play the iconic theme song as club goers danced away.

If you’re new to The White Lotus, the premise is very simple. The series follows the the life of vacationers as they relax and rejuvenate in paradise for a week, the first season set in Hawaii, the second in Sicily. With each passing day, a darker complexity emerges in these picture-perfect travellers, the hotel’s cheerful employees, and the idyllic locale itself.

There’s many stand out actors in the show’s second season, including Adam DiMarco, Meghann Fahy, Jon Gries, Michael Imperioli, Theo James and Aubrey Plaza. But but no performance beats the spectacular, ever-meme-worthy Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya.

Where to watch: Binge.

Best returning comedy: Hacks (Season 2)

READ MORE: Natasha Lyonne stars in Stan’s new murder mystery series Poker Face﻿

Hacks is one of those shows that’s so ridiculously clever that not a single synopsis will do it justice. The show stars Jean Smart as Deborah Vance, a legendary Las Vegas stand-up comedy diva who desperately needs to maintain relevance. The head of the casino where she performs wants to reduce her performance dates. Ava (Hannah Einbinger) is a Gen Z comedy writer who is unable to find work due to being “cancelled” over an insensitive tweet.

The two reluctantly team up to freshen up Deborah’s material and learn to respect each other’s differences.

Season 2 increased the levels of complexity and humour as the duo go on the road together, testing material for Deborah’s new show. Honestly, just forget reading about this show and binge it immediately.

Where to watch: Stan.

Best bizarre comedy that’s so smart, we still don’t understand it: The Rehearsal

READ MORE: One of the scariest shows on television returns

The Rehearsal is f—ing weird. But funny, but weird.

The comedy – but possibly real-life reality series – features Nathan Fielder helping ordinary people rehearse difficult conversations or life events through the use of sets and actors hired to recreate real situations. The situations can be trivial, like confessing to a lie about educational history, or more complex, like raising a child.

Fielder commissions extravagant sets with every detail recreated. He hires actors to inhabit these sets and practice different dialogue trees with his clients dozens of times. Information used to train the actors and build the sets is often collected without the subjects’ knowledge.

The show is unlike anything you’ve seen before. And gets meta, very meta. Give this one a go, purely for appreciating ﻿it’s ambition.

Where to watch: Binge.

Best final season: Better Call Saul

READ MORE: Brooke and David spill on their favourite things about Christmas﻿

As we all know, all good things must come to an end.

Starring Bob Odenkirk, the Emmy-nominated drama Better Call Saul finally returned for its sixth and final season. The series concluded the complicated journey and transformation of its compromised hero, Jimmy McGilll (Odenkirk), into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman.

The final season also saw the return of Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul as Jesse Pinkman, finally bridging the gap between the end of Better Call Saul and the beginning of Breaking Bad. A satisfying end to a brilliant series.

﻿Where to watch: Stan.

Hidden gem: The Other Two

Heléne Yorke and Drew Tarver in The Other Two. (Nine)

The Other Two is by far my favourite show.

The story follows a gay aspiring actor, Cary (Drew Tarver), and his sister Brooke (Heléne Yorke), a former professional dancer, as they try to find their place in the world while wrestling with their feelings about their 13-year-old brother Chase’s sudden rise to internet fame.

The series is full of hilarious performances by Tarver, Yorke, Molly Shannon, Wanda Sykes, Ken Marino and Case Walker as Chase Dreams/Dubek.

The series is mysteriously missing from most Australian subscription services. But my advice would be to track this series down: it’s a must-watch.

The show to make you feel all the feelings: Heartstopper

In Form Class at Truham Grammar High School, student Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) is assigned to sit next to Nick Nelson (Kit Connor), a rugby player for whom he develops feelings. They become friends, though Charlie is unsure of Nick’s sexuality. Nick invites him to join the rugby team, and he accepts.

Their friendship quickly becomes something more for openly gay Charlie, but he initially does not believe he has a chance with Nick, but love works in surprising ways, with Nick more interested in Charlie than either of them realised.

Heartstopper is about love, friendship, and loyalty. It encompasses all the small stories of Nick and Charlie’s lives that together make something larger. A positive, uplifting must-watch for every one.

Where to watch: Netflix.

Best reality show: Married At First Sight (Season 9)

Olivia Frazer Domenica Calarco Final Dinner Party (Nine)

Yes. Yes. We may seem a bit bias here, but the truth is, there really is no better reality show that Married At First Sight.

And every year, the show just gets better and better.

This year the show balanced both love and scandal. From Domenica and Jack’s instant chemistry, Olivia and Jackson’s unwavering loyalty to each other and the back and forth between Ella and Mitch’s commitment. To the Only Fans scandal, Holly’s letter and the chaos that ensued at The Retreat. The ninth season of MAFS was peak entertainment.

The show lives on long after the cameras stop rolling, with daily updates of the Participants on the Married At First Sight website and even a Where Are They Now? series, Dom’s Debrief, hosted by Domenica Calarco.

Where to watch: 9Now.

Biggest pleasant surprise: Wolf Like Me

Wolf Like Me really is one of those shows that is fun coming into blind and discovering it’s plot as the series plays out. ﻿

But incase you don’t believe me: Gary (Josh Gad) is a single father living in Adelaide, Australia with his 11-year-old daughter Emma; both of whom are still emotionally traumatised by the death of Emma’s mother, Lisa, seven years earlier. They meet Mary (Isla Fisher), an isolated advice columnist recovering from her own complex emotional baggage.

But despite her attempts to stay away, they keep meeting again and again, in a cluster of coincidences that imply the hand of destiny. While Gary struggles to connect to his daughter, for Mary reaching Emma is all but effortless. However, Mary’s baggage involves a deadly secret that she fears might hurt the two.﻿

Where to watch: Stan.

Series that almost broke the internet: Inventing Anna

Julia Garner playing Anna Sorokin/Delvey in pure perfecting in this 10-part series, which was based on a New York article “How Anna Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People” by Jessica Pressler.

The series follows a journalist who investigates the case of Anna Delvey. Delvey is the Instagram-legendary German heiress who stole the hearts of New York’s social scene and their money.

It led to the internet giving their very best Delvey impersonation: ﻿”I do not have time for this. I do not have time for you”.

But trust us, you’ve got time for Inventing Anna.

Where to watch: Netflix.

Best long-awaited premiere: House Of The Dragon

The words “highly anticipated” are thrown around a lot in the entertainment industry, but very rarely are they used for something that really is as “highly anticipated” as the prequel series to Game Of Thrones.

House of the Dragon takes place 172 years before the birth of Daenerys Targaryen (played by Emilia Clarke in GOT) and follows the beginning of the end of House Targaryen, the events leading up to and covering the Targaryen war of succession, known as the “Dance of the Dragons”.

The series begins with King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine) the fifth king of the Seven Kingdoms. Matt Smith plays as Prince Daemon Targaryen, the heir presumptive to the Iron Throne and younger brother of King Viserys.

Aussie actress Milly Alcock plays a young version of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, a dragon rider and pure blood Valyrian. It’s assumed because she’s a woman, she can’t succeed the throne.

King Viserys dilemma is to choose between his daughter or brother as heir, however his wife Queen Aemma (Sian Brooke) is about to give birth to a new – possibly male – heir. Who did King Visverys choose? Watch to find out.

Where to watch: Binge.

Best Aussie comedy: Colin From Accounts

Centred on Ashley (Harriet Dyer) and Gordon (Patrick Brammall), two single-ish, complex humans who are brought together by a car accident and an injured dog. Flawed, funny people choosing each other and being brave enough to show their true selves, scars and all, as they navigate life together. It’s a modern-day romantic love story.

Written by and starring Dyer and Brammall, this isn’t the first time the two have worked together. The two also starred together in the Stan Original Series, No Activity.﻿

RELATED: Will Ferrell’s production company to remake Australian comedy No Activity

The best thing about Colin from Accounts is that it’s actually very very genuinely funny. ﻿Can guarantee that it will make you laugh through the entire series, which is only eight episodes. Dyer and Brammall have instant and fun chemistry and the supporting cast are equally as good.

Where to watch: Binge.

Best series finale: Dead To Me

Deep, emotional and consistently in risk of jumping the shark with some bizarre plot twists, Dead Like Me came to a dramatic conclusion earlier year. ﻿

The initial premise of the show was simple: edgy Jen (Christina Applegate) and carefree Judy (Linda Cardellini) meet at grief therapy after the recent deaths of their partners. However, all is not as it seems, as Judy is harbouring a big secret about Jen’s late husband.

The third and final season grew this simple premise into a messy ball of craziness. Thankfully, the series wrapped up most of the series loose threads, but also saw the tragic death of a beloved character. This will have fans weeping right to the very last scene. ﻿

Where to watch: Netflix.

New show of the year: The Bear

Order up!

The Bear stars Shameless’ Jeremy Allen White as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, an award-winning New York City chef de cuisine, who returns to his hometown of Chicago to run his family’s Italian beef sandwich shop after the suicide of his older brother, who left behind debts and a rundown kitchen.

When Carmy hires a Culinary Institute of America-trained sous chef (Ayo Edebiri) to help him run the place, the staff resents them both and resists the changes the two attempt to bring to raise the level of the place’s food.

The series has been credited for its accurate representation of a real-life working family restaurant and has been praised for its deep, truthful storyteller and stellar performances. White particularly is so real, heartfelt, nuanced, and heartbreaking playing a character that is constantly trying his best, but failing so often.

In a year with so much great television choosing The Bear is our favourite was a hard decision. But if you haven’t seen the series yet, give it a go, and let us know your thoughts. ﻿

Where to watch: Disney+.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power After The Verdict The Bear Severence The Drop Out Inventing Anna Pam & Tommy Yellowjackets

Honourable Mentions

Barry (Season 2)

After a three-year absence, the hitman with a passion for amateur dramatics returned for his darkest and funniest turn yet. Barry (Bill Hader) is back to what he knows best – contract killing – while his girlfriend Sally (Sarah Goldberg) is hitting it big in the acting world. Things got progressively more shocking and by the end of the series, it was a bona fide chiller. Watch it on Binge.

Love Island Australia (Season 4)

A return to Spain really revolutionised this reality show. The Spanish sun and a hot, funny, ready-for-love cast made this the best season of the Australian version. Avoid the spoilers of who has one and give this a binge immediately. Watch it on 9Now.

Only Murders in the Building (Season 2)

A show starring Steve Martin and Martin Short didn’t have to try very hard; but the genius of Only Murders in the Building, though, was how deftly it glued its comic shtick to a rigorously tight murder mystery. And if that isn’t enough to get you over the line… did we mention that the show also stars Selena Gomez? Watch it on Disney+.

The Lord Of The Rings: The Power Of The Ring (Season 1)﻿

We got to highlight House Of The Dragon above, but The Power Of The Ring was a fascinating view. The most expensive television show ever made had a lot to proove. Even though some might say it had a slow start, the show certainly delivered a epic season of television. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.﻿

The Mighty Ducks: Gamechangers (Season 2)

Any show that loses it’s lead actor is in risk of being a recipe for disaster. But after Emilio Estevez as Gordon Bombay stepped away from the series, the show pivoted into a very different series, and benefited immensely because of it. Stepping into Estevez’ shoes was Josh Duhamel as Colin Cole who was a perfect addition to the show. Watch it on Disney+.

Bad Sisters﻿

Bad Sisters (originally titled Emerald) is an Irish black comedy television series following the five Garvey sisters – Eva, Grace, Ursula, Bibi, and Becka. After Grace’s abusive, controlling husband John Paul dies unexpectedly, the sisters find themselves at the center of a life insurance investigation. The series flips between timelines, one before John Paul’s death, in which Grace’s sisters plot to murder their brother-in-law, and another after his death, in which a determined insurance agent tries to prove the sisters’ malicious involvement to save his struggling business. Fun, strange and completely bingeable. Watch it on Apple TV+.

Julia

Sarah Lancashire as Julia Child is perfection. Enough said. Watch it on Binge.

Stranger Things

Stranger Things returned for a dramatic and well-constructed fourth season. This monster hit only has one more season to go. We can’t wait. Watch it on Netflix.

Wednesday

If we mention Stranger Things, we have to mentioned Netflix’s other hit series – Wednesday. This incarnation (as the title suggests) starts with Wednesday Addams, played by Jenna Ortega. After being expelled from high school for trying to kill her brother Pugsley’s (Isaac Ordonez) bullies, Wednesday starts attending Nevermore Academy, a school for monstrous misfits once attended by her parents, Gomez and Morticia (Luis Guzmán and Catherine Zeta-Jones).

Jenna Ortega stars as Wednesday Addams in the new Netflix reimagining of The Addams Family, Wednesday. (Netflix)

Much like previous Addams Family films and TV series, Wednesday is a gothic teenager, but in this version, she possesses psychic powers, adding a new dimension to her weirdness. She also attends therapy with her psychologist played by Riki Lindhome and has some strange interactions with a familiar face, Marilyn Thornhill, played by Christina Ricci. Watch it on Netflix.

Yellowjackets

And of course if we mentioned Christina Ricci, we have to talk about Yellowjackets. In 1996, a team of New Jersey high school soccer players travel to Seattle for a national tournament. While flying over Canada, their plane crashes deep in the wilderness and the remaining team members are left to survive for nineteen months. The series chronicles their attempts to survive while also tracking their current lives in 2021. Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Crypress, Juliette Lewis and Ricci’s performances make this so so so good. Watch it on Paramount+.

Heartbreak High (2022)

One of the surprise hits of 2022 was the reboot of Aussie drama, Heartbreak High. ﻿The new cast of fuelled teens doing what they can to survive the life-and-death world of high-school was a fun romp. Watch it on Netflix.

This Is Going To Hurt﻿

Set in London during 2006, This Is Going To Hurt focuses on a group of junior doctors working on a busy obstetrics and gynaecology ward located in an NHS hospital. It has frank honesty in the depiction of working in obstetrics and gynaecology. Ben Whishaw is insanely good as young doctor Adam Kaye. Watch it on Binge.

Nine Entertainment Co (the publisher of this website) owns and operates the streaming service Stan.