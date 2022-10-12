The best-selling Waterpik Aquarius is a whopping 55% off during the Amazon Early Access sale

<!–

Your dental health is not something to be taken lightly as numerous studies have shown that it plays a huge role in your overall well-being. It will be more than worth it if you commit to a solid oral care routine.

Right now you can take that routine to the next level with the best-selling Waterpik Aquarius water flossermarked an impressive 55% during the Amazon Early Access sale.

Whether you’re renewing your gum vows or gifting it this holiday season, now’s the time to grab this favorite that more than 85,000 shoppers have awarded five stars to.

Give your gums the ultimate TLC with this soothing water flosser that provides the ultimate deep clean by removing even the most stubborn food particles. The massage aid provides gentle stimulation that promotes blood flow and supports healthy gums. With a total of seven different tips, this water flosser takes your gum care routine to the next level. Use them to customize how you take care of your mouth. It is also available in a variety of colors, all of which are discounted by 55% for a limited time only. Store

You’ll wonder how you ever did without this powerful device with 10 different intensity settings. Your flosser comes with a total of seven different tips, each perfect for meeting your specific dental needs at any time.

It’s no wonder so many people rave about it, with one shopper sharing the plain truth: ‘OMG, the stuff that pours out between my teeth is amazing. This machine is advertised to remove “up to 150% more than floss” and I believe it. The process is painless, unlike floss.’

Its popularity comes down to several advantages: the included attachments, ease of use and sheer efficacy that even those who doubt cannot deny once they have tried it.

You’ll love how easy the Waterpik Aquarius is to use – and how efficiently it removes food residue while keeping your gums healthier.

Use the classic jet to carefully cut through dirt. There is also a toothbrush tip for an invigorating experience.

Do you have cozy periodontal pockets that require professional dental equipment to clean? The included Pik Pocket has you covered with its tiny tip that fits comfortably into even the tightest spots in your mouth to deliver a complete clean.

There’s also a dental brush and massage tips that provide everything you need to treat your gums right – any day of the week. Ask any dentist and they’ll tell you it’s just as important as brushing your teeth twice a day!

It’s all in the details, with everything from a spacious water tank to a range of tips designed to customize your gum care experience from start to finish.

Plus, the Waterpik Aquarius it couldn’t be more user-friendly. Simply fill the 22-ounce reservoir, turn on the device, choose your setting and feel the pleasurable sensations as the flosser directs the water exactly where you want it.

It’s no wonder so many dentists advise their patients to use exactly this product, and why it has also earned the seal of approval from the American Dental Association. At this price, your gums will thank you — and so will your wallet.