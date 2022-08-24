The best paper towel to buy in Australia: CHOICE puts 27 different products to the test

<!–

The experts at the Australian consumer company CHOICE tested and ranked 27 different paper towels to determine which one is the best.

Each product is tested for four different factors: whether it tears easily at the perforation, whether it is strong and resistant to puncture, whether it tears easily when wet and absorbency.

The product called the best in the country, with a staggering 92 percent rating by experts, was the Viva Rinse & Re-use Towel for just $5.

Coming in second was the $4.30 Quilton Tuffy Paper Towel and third place was the Woolworths Strike 100 percent recycled paper towels.

After testing 27 different products, the experts at CHOICE have revealed the best paper towel in Australia

The Viva Rinse & Re-use Towel was named the top-rated purchase outperforming all competitors (pictured)

1. Viva Rinse and Reuse Towel – $5

The Viva Rinse & Re-use Towel was voted the top-rated purchase, outperforming all competitors.

The product received high ratings across the board with a 90 percent absorbency rating, a 95 percent wet tear strength rating, and an average ethical rating of C.

The paper towels can be reused 10 times more than a standard paper towel, but unfortunately are not biodegradable.

Quilton Tuffy was crowned second best

2. Quilton Tuffy – $4.30

Quilton Tuffy was crowned second best with an overall score of 85 percent, priced at $4.30.

The wet tear strength score was the same as that of Viva Rinse paper towel, but the absorption rate dropped to 83 percent.

The product received a lower separation score of only 61 percent, which means that the paper towel is not the easiest to tear from the roll.

What are the best and worst rated paper towels? TOP RATED 1. Viva Rinse & Reuse Towel 2. Quilton Tuffy 3. Woolworths Strike 100% Recycled Paper Towels 4. Coles Ultra 5. Coles Ultra Double Length ONLY REVIEWED 1. How We Roll Co 100% Sustainable Bamboo Paper Towel 2. Oobamboo Bamboo Kitchen Towel 3. Handee Ultra Printing 4. Handee Ultra Double Length 5. Handee Ultra The full list can be viewed here: CHOICE

Woolworths’ Strike 100 percent Recycled Paper Towel came third in CHOICE’s review test (pictured)

3. Woolworths Strike 100% Recycled Paper Towel – $3.25

Woolworths’ Strike 100 percent Recycled Paper Towel took third place in the CHOICE rating test and received an overall rating of 80 percent.

The product scored high in the absorption and separation tests, but received low scores in the wet tear strength test and puncture test.

The purchase was lucky enough to be ranked third, as in fourth place by just one percent difference were the Coles Ultra paper towels.

Last Place: How We Roll Co 100% Sustainable Bamboo Paper Towel – $19.50

In last place with an overall rating of only 48 percent was the How We Roll Co 100% sustainable bamboo paper towel (pictured)

In last place with an overall rating of just 48 percent was How We Roll Co’s 100% sustainable bamboo paper towel, which costs $19.50.

The product scored below average across the board with an absorption score of 40 percent, a 54 percent wet tear score and a 59 percent puncture score.

The highest score was 68 percent for the separation test.