The best of Birmingham gets the Commonwealth Games off to a flyer, writes ROBERT HARDMAN 

No James Bond this time, but we did have an Aston Martin. And in the Queen’s place, there was the Prince of Wales – the owner of said car – who stole the show when the 2022 Commonwealth Games came alive in Birmingham tonight.

Ten years (almost to the day) after that magical, if at times baffling, opening night at London’s Olympic Stadium, led by Her Majesty and 007, it was Britain’s Second City’s turn – and the second largest Playing the sport – to shine.

And so we had a cast of thousands, synchronized dances, giant puppets, celebrities (including Brum creation Duran Duran and the Dudley-born Sir Lenny Henry), fireworks, lots of talk about dreams and being “on a journey” long before we caught our first glimpse of the athletes.

This was, of course, all on a different scale than in London 2012 – Brum has soaked up £780 million in public money for these two weeks of sport versus the £9.3 billion spent on the Olympics. But it was slick, quite spectacular and full of the same originality, quirkiness and good-humoured enthusiasm that Danny Boyle brought with him ten years earlier.

Fireworks set off at the opening ceremony of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham

English athletes parade during the opening ceremony at Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium

A jet set takeoff: The Red Arrows fly over a Union Jack of locally made cars at the Commonwealth Games

In the ring: the 50ft mechanical bull parades around the main stadium

So it was that we were treated to a giant 50 foot mechanical bull charging around the main stadium. This was not a profound metaphor from sporting antiquity. It was a nod to Birmingham’s famous shopping centre, the Bull Ring.

They also had a stretch of canal built around a stage in the stadium, a reminder of Brum’s Venetian qualities.

After all, the entire ceremony was produced by Steven Knight, the same guy who created Peaky Blinders, another great Brum export not known for subtlety.

Between all the usual obligatory themes of unity, peace, love and saving the planet, there was no escaping the monster that put this place on the map: Industry. And to be precise, the dirty, exhaust-spewing car industry.

There was a huge roar of West Midlands approval for the arrival of 72 cars – one for each participating nation – in red, white and blue. All built in Brum or near here, all powered by the locals, they formed a giant Union Flag. In first place was a good old-fashioned Land Rover with mezzo-soprano Samantha Oxborough, who performed a singing anthem – two stanzas, for starters, accompanied by the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra, a beautiful choir and, bang on cue, the red arrows.

Dancers perform in and around the used ‘Union Jack’ cars during the opening ceremony

Dancers perform at the opening ceremony of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham

On the back of the Land Rover was the registration number: HRH PP. This was a tribute to the late Prince Philip who famously went to his creator last year aboard a very similar vehicle.

If we watch it all on television in Balmoral, we can safely say that the Queen must have been delighted.

Although she was absent from the proceedings, her lasting influence on this organization was a recurring view of the giant video screens.

Her famous 21st birthday promise to serve “all my life” was reenacted, along with scenes from many of her past Commonwealth tours as well as her recent anniversary.

And then came the Prince of Wales, accompanied by the Duchess of Cornwall, riding his West Midland-built Aston Martin. He was almost certainly the only vehicle on the parade that ran on bioethanol derived from cheese and wine extracts.

Charles also brought some cheer to the site’s security team when he chose to step through the metal detector’s arch – then set it in motion, before smiling and raising both hands apologetically.

A gleefully irreverent tribute to the region’s great geniuses – William Shakespeare, Josiah Wedgwood and the rest – as depicted through a collection of grotesque puppets followed. Poor Sir Edward Elgar seemed to spit out a mouthful of spaghetti (trombones on second thought).

Performers at the Opening Ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham 2022

That great man of letters, Dr. Johnson, was a giant green snail, a mortal sin for Jabba The Hutt from Star Wars rather than the creator of the English dictionary. Humor and quirkiness suddenly gave way to an emotionally charged surprise performance that rather underlined the whole point of the Commonwealth and its Games.

Here was Malala Yousafzai, the Pakistani schoolgirl and teenage activist who was shot by the Taliban in 2012, won the 2014 Nobel Peace Prize, and has since rebuilt her life in Birmingham.

She paid tribute to everyone from her teachers to the people who “taught my mother English and my brothers to drive.”

Once something of a nostalgia fest, the Commonwealth Games must now navigate the culture wars and the warriors of the wakery.

The past few weeks have not been easy. There are those, especially the left, who argue that this is an outdated colonial legacy for which Britain should apologise.

However, the same people have demanded that Britain also put a stop to it and reprimand those member states (many of the poorer countries) that criminalize homosexuality.

Still, there’s a lot to celebrate here in Birmingham over the next two weeks: a multi-sport event that covers a third of the world’s population.

It is also one in which all the constituent parts of the UK compete in their own name – be it Scotland, Wales, Guernsey or dependent territories such as the Cayman Islands.

There are Olympic giants. And then there’s the Cook Islands Lawn Bowls team with the Jim family – Mom, Dad and their two daughters. It is not for nothing that this event is known as the ‘Friendly Games’.

In the words of the Queen, recited last night by the Prince of Wales: “They remind us of our closeness to one another, wherever in the world, as part of the Commonwealth family of nations.”