The best October Prime Day Apple deals are on the iPad

If you’ve been waiting for just the right time to buy a new tablet, your moment has come. As part of its Prime Early Access sale, Amazon is discounting all iPad models, with many at all-time low prices. You must be a Prime member to get the best prices on most sales here, but you can easily sign up for a free trial.

Here are the best deals for every iPad model Apple sells:

Our favorite here is the 12.9-inch iPad Pro for $250 off. Yes, it’s big, but you get the very best Apple has to offer, including an incredible Retina XDR display. If you want something smaller, $100 off the iPad mini is also pretty spectacular. And we’ve never seen a sale that knocks $60 off the entry-level iPad, which is a great tablet for kids.

These prices are hard to beat. Most colors are included and several other configurations are also on sale, so if you need something specific, click around and see if it’s on sale. Plus Amazon’s sale runs through Wednesday, so it’s possible that other models will go on sale throughout the 48-hour event if the one you’re seeing isn’t there.

Even with rumors of Apple launching a new iPad Pro and a new iPad in just a few weeks, we definitely recommend you pick one up with these deep discounts. We don’t expect them to get much better as we approach Black Friday either, so grab one now while the prices are extremely low.