The best MacBook Pro and MacBook Air deals this month

With a number of MacBook models and configurations available, it’s important to make sure you’re getting the best price on the latest model and aren’t fooled by discounts on older MacBooks. So, how do you make sure you find the best deals? We’re here to help.

Below you’ll find our top picks for today’s best MacBook deals, as well as real-time price comparisons across all major retailers for each of the MacBook models in Apple’s current lineup. Should you find a so-called deal that we don’t list here, also check out our table of the standard retail prices for each model, so you can be sure it’s a really good deal.

How much do MacBooks normally cost?

For reference, here are the normal prices for the standard configurations of the current generation MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. Everything else is an older generation model (which is fine, as long as you buy it knowing it is, and factor in any ‘discounts’.)

Fashion model Price Specifications MacBook Air $999/£999 M1, 8-core CPU, 7-core GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD MacBook Air $1,199/£1,249 M2, 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD MacBook Air $1,499/£1,549 M2, 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD 13-inch MacBook Pro $1,299/£1,349 M2, 8‑core CPU, 10‑core GPU, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD 13-inch MacBook Pro $1,499/£1,549 M2, 8‑core CPU, 10‑core GPU, 8 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD 14-inch MacBook Pro $1,999/£1,899 M1 Pro, 8-core CPU, 14-core GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD 14-inch MacBook Pro $2,499/£2,399 M1 Pro, 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD 16-inch MacBook Pro $2,499/£2,399 M1 Pro, 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD 16-inch MacBook Pro $2,699/£2,599 M1 Pro, 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD 16-inch MacBook Pro $3,499/£3,299 M1 Max, 10-core CPU, 32-core GPU, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD

MacBook deals from Apple

Apple does not offer discounted prices on any of its products. Nevertheless, if you’d rather buy from Apple and nowhere else, consider shopping at Apple’s refurbished and clearance store. You can save $150 or more depending on the laptop you choose. Refurbished Macs are like new and come with a full warranty. Refurbished and Clearance Store stock varies from day to day, so if you don’t find what you’re looking for, check back later.

Best prices on M2 MacBook Air today

The M2 MacBook Air is only a few months old, so you won’t find drastic price reductions, but you can still save some money.

Offers in the US:

In the UK you will find the following deals:

M2 MacBook Air Deals

Best prices on M1 MacBook Air today

The M1 MacBook Air is Apple’s cheapest laptop, starting at $999. Shop around and you could save a few bucks.

Here are a few sales we found in the US:

In the UK here are the deals:

M1 MacBook Air Deals

Best prices on 13-inch MacBook Pro today

Apple released the new 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro last June, and we’re finally finding good discounts.

U.S:

UK:

13-inch MacBook Pro deals

Best prices on 14-inch MacBook Pro today

You can find the following offers on the 14-inch MacBook Pro in the US:

In the United Kingdom:

14-inch MacBook Pro deals

Best prices on 16-inch MacBook Pro today

Amazon has the following deals for the 16-inch MacBook Pro.

U.S:

UK:

16-inch MacBook Pro deals

MacBook purchase advice

For most casual consumers, the MacBook Air or the 13-inch MacBook Pro is the best laptop. It offers a great combination of price and performance. Apple’s most affordable laptop is the $999 MacBook Air.

The 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros are made for professional users who place high demands on the processor and graphics. These laptops were released in October 2021.

If you’re not sure which MacBook to buy, we’ve got a guide with recommendations for different usage scenarios.

Keep in mind that many third-party retailers have Intel-based MacBooks for sale. Apple no longer uses Intel processors in its laptops and these Intel models are older. Get the latest by searching for M1, M1 Pro or M1 Max processors.

If you have an Apple Card, use it with Apple Pay. You get 3 percent cashback on Apple Store purchases and 2 percent on all other purchases made with Apple Pay. If you use the physical Apple Card, you only get a 1 percent refund.

If you plan to use your MacBook frequently on the road, consider purchasing AppleCare+, Apple’s extended warranty. It amounts to two incidents of accidental damage protection every 12 months, each subject to a service charge of $99 for screen damage or external case damage, or $299 for other damage. It also includes 24/7 priority access to technical support.