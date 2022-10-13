The Best Horror TV Shows of the Last 15 Years

Cruelly aborted by the BBC Three funding issues that led to the channel’s (since rolled back) switch to online only, In the meat is a beloved cult favorite. The least macho, most touching zombie story out there, Dominic Mitchell’s two series are funny, gritty, and full of protest against bigotry and bigotry. – LM

21. Grimm

While on-screen fairytale adaptations have been around for almost as long as the cinema itself, the early 2010s seemed to be a thriving time for this genre—between ABCs There was once premiered in 2011, and movies like Snow White and the Hunter, Mirror Mirror, Jack the Giant Slayer, and Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters following on from 2012 and 2013, the media landscape was full of different take on classic stories. The procedural TV drama Grimmwhich premiered on NBC in 2011, is one of the best adaptations to come out of this period.

Grimm draws on the more gruesome aspects of fairy tales and folklore, adapting stories and creatures written by The Brothers Grimm without the sugar coating and sanitizing we often get from Disney. The series follows Portland detective Nick Burkhardt (David Giuntoli) as he discovers his family’s history as Grimm – hunters who keep the peace between the ‘normal’ world and the supernatural creatures that hide in plain sight. Grimm can see the true form of these creatures, even if they appear human. Even Grimm mostly sticking to a “creature of the week” format, the series’ more serialized storylines help build a unique, and sometimes terrifying, world where bedtime stories aren’t just real… they can kill you . – Brynna Arens

20. iZombie

iZombieBased on the Vertigo comic book series of the same name, it is set in a world where the zombie apocalypse is not started by a rogue, but by a deadly combination of drugs and energy drinks. After medical student Olivia “Liv” Moore (Rose McIver) is bitten at a boat party, she turns around and has to give up her promising career to work in the morgue, where she has easy access to brains. In this world, the first stage of a zombie infection doesn’t turn her into the shuffling, mean, bloodthirsty creatures we usually see – instead, she’s still quite human, other than her white hair, pale skin, and her pretty intense desire. to brains and hot sauce.

iZombieThe display of zombies is so unique and fun that it’s easy to forget that it’s technically a show about the zombie apocalypse. Since these zombies are still mostly humans, they can see the memories of the people who eat them and take on their personality traits. Liv uses this ability to help the Seattle police solve murders, and while that may sound a little cheesy, Rose McIver’s ability to switch between different personalities every episode is a testament to her abilities as an actor. She and her co-stars Rahul Kohli and Malcolm Goodwin make this dynamic “brain of the week” work effectively and really make this series stand out. – BA

19. Real Blood

“God hates canines,” warned the sign leading to the Louisiana town of Bon Temps, as Jace Everett’s echo-drenched guitarist dredged the swamp for every living thing rotting in the traps of the Darwinian food chain. real blood is named after a synthetic blood, which is mass-marketed as a soft drink to vampires, allowing them to come out of the coffin and circulate among the living. The trade-off is that vampire blood is intoxicating to mortals, who hunt vampires to feed an ever-growing addiction. Everyone becomes addicted to the blood of the telepathic waitress Sookie, played by an ever-magnetic Anna Paquin, whose hemoglobin contains a tantalizing whiff of fairytale DNA.