The best gaming monitors: Level up your display

Any monitor can be used for PC gaming, but a display built for productivity will likely leave you underwhelmed. Limited contrast, blurry motion, and slow refresh rates still hold basic productivity monitors back. Fortunately, there’s no shortage of excellent gaming monitors available at a wide range of price points—and the best of them embrace cutting-edge technology unavailable in any other PC display.

Here are the best gaming monitors of 2022 so far. (If you aren’t sold on a gaming monitor, check out our recommendations for the best monitors overall and the best 4K monitors.)

Updated 12/15/2022: To include the Asus ProArt PA348CGV as our pick for best dual-purpose gaming monitor, the Asus TUF Gaming VG289Q as our pick for best budget 4K monitor for gaming, and the Asus ROG Strix XG17AHPE as our pick for best gaming monitor for mobile use. Check out our new picks below for more information.

1. Alienware AW3423DW – Best gaming monitor overall Pros Class-leading contrast and black levels

Excellent color accuracy and wide color gamut

High refresh rate with crisp motion

Attractive and sturdy design

Fantastic warranty Cons Stand is too large

Disappointing connectivity

HDR performance is mixed

Text clarity could be better It’s rare to see a PC monitor rewrite the rules of computer displays. The Alienware AW3423DW does exactly that. Alienware’s 34-inch ultrawide is the first (and, as of summer 2022, still the only) monitor with a QD-OLED panel, which fuses Quantum Dots and OLED panel technologies into one glorious, colorful, high-contrast display. The AW3423DW has great color performance, can reach deep black levels, and looks especially nice in HDR. It also benefits from OLED’s near-instant pixel response times. This provides excellent motion clarity, which is great for gamers who like fast-paced titles. This is further enhanced by a refresh rate of up to 175Hz (though only over DisplayPort). It supports Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate and AMD FreeSync. And here’s the kicker: it’s a good value! The Alienware AW3423DW is pricey, but no more expensive than other premium gaming monitors with similar features and worse image quality. It’s an easy recommendation for PC gamers who want the best of the best. Read our full

Review Alienware AW3423DW 2. Acer Nitro XV272 – Best budget gaming monitor Pros Very accurate color

Great out-of-box image quality

Good range of image adjustments

Smooth, clear motion performance Cons Expensive for a 1080p monitor

Bland, basic design

Modest SDR brightness Gaming monitors are often expensive, but they don’t have to be. The Acer Nitro XV272 has everything a PC gamer needs for under $250. The Nitro XV272 is a 27-inch, 1080p monitor with a refresh rate of up to 165Hz. It’s G-Sync Compatible and supports AMD FreeSync Premium. This feature set makes it well-suited to handle competitive games. The monitor’s IPS panel shows some motion blur, but clarity is as good as you’ll find for under $250. Image quality is excellent. The Nitro XV272’s contrast and color performance is in league with some gaming monitors sold for twice as much. It does fall behind in brightness and isn’t a good choice for HDR games—but this is true of all budget gaming monitors. This monitor throws in a stand with significant ergonomic adjustment and a variety of image-quality controls that help you tweak the picture to your liking. These perks push the XV272 ahead of the competition. Read our full

Review Acer Nitro XV272 3. Asus ROG Swift PG32UQX – Best HDR gaming monitor Pros Excellent gaming performance

4K resolution

Dimmable mini-LED backlight

Ergonomic adjustment options Cons High power consumption

Extremely expensive The best HDR games, like Forza Horizon 5 or Microsoft Flight Simulator, are transformed by a great HDR display. Unfortunately, most PC monitors fall short—except for Asus’ ROG Swift PG32UQX. This monitor has a mini-LED backlight with 1,152 LED light zones that can turn on or off independently, boosting contrast and brightness. The monitor achieves extreme brightness in both small areas of the display or across the entire display and does so without noticeable fluctuations in brightness, a problem sometimes visible on the otherwise excellent Alienware AW3423DW. It’s got top-tier color performance, 4K resolution, and a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. It doesn’t support HDMI 2.1 but can handle 120Hz when connected to a Xbox Series X|S console thanks to a chroma subsampling mode. The ROG Swift PG32UQX’s superb HDR performance comes at a high price. You can expect to pay around $3,000 for this monitor. Viewsonic’s XG321UG is a similar and slightly less expensive alternative, but it lacks 120Hz support for Xbox Series X|S consoles. Read our full

Review Asus ROG Swift PG32UQX 4. Asus TUF Gaming VG289Q – Best budget 4K monitor for gaming Pros 4K resolution

Good gaming performance

Tons of ergonomic adjustment options

Inexpensive Cons A relatively low 60Hz refresh rate If you are a gamer who enjoys slower-paced games that feature beautiful graphic detail then you may want to consider a 4K gaming monitor. The Asus TUF Gaming VG289Q is a 28-inch 4K display with a refresh rate of 60Hz and adaptive sync, making it compatible with both FreeSync and G-Sync. It’s also only $400—a relative steal for a 4K display. It may not have the refresh rate that is required for quick e-sports or shooter games, but it makes up for that with an absolutely superb 4K display. It also has outstanding image quality and a vivid color range that will make most of the other monitors on this list weep. Asus branded the VG289Q as a gaming monitor and it will deliver on that in most aspects. But ultimately, it is all about getting a 4K display on a budget and in that respect this monitor is second to none in image quality value for your money. Read our full

Review Asus TUF Gaming VG289Q 5. Gigabyte M27Q X – Best 240Hz gaming monitor Pros Massive color gamut and great color accuracy

Excellent motion clarity at 240Hz

Value pricing for a 1440p 240Hz monitor Cons Unimpressive build quality

Stand only adjusts for height and tilt

KVM feature is not impressive PC gamers looking for a mid-range monitor with excellent motion clarity and a high refresh should pick up the Gigabyte M27Q X. This 27-inch monitor has 2560×1440 resolution, a refresh rate of 240Hz, and officially supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro (Nvidia G-Sync Compatible was tested to work, as well). This provides excellent motion clarity in competitive titles. Gigabyte’s monitor delivers high maximum brightness, good contrast, and excellent color performance. Its color performance is so strong that you’ll be hard pressed to find better performance at any price. The M27Q X can serve double-duty as a photo or video editing monitor (if you don’t mind 1440p resolution). Excellent image quality at a reasonable price comes at the compromise of build quality. The M27Q X looks mundane and the stand only adjusts for height and tilt. Still, most gamers buy a monitor to play games—and that’s where the M27Q X excels. Read our full

Review Gigabyte M27Q X 6. LG Ultragear 27GN950 – Best 144Hz gaming monitor Pros Excellent gaming performance

Incredible image quality

Ergonomic adjustment options

Special gaming configurations Cons High power consumption If you’re not a professional gamer or you just don’t require the obscenely fast 240Hz, then you can find a whole host of great options at 144Hz instead. Our pick for the best of the bunch is the LG Ultragear 27GN950. Not only is it still super fast, but it also has 4K resolution, all of the ports your heart desires, and impressively high color fidelity. It is a great option for those who will use it for multimedia other than just gaming and don’t mind sacrificing a little speed to gain a lot of pixel density. Admittedly, it’s a bit pricey for a 27-inch monitor and you will need a high-end GPU to take advantage of its full potential, but if you can afford it, then this just might end up being the pièce de résistance in your display setup. Read our full

Review LG Ultragear 27GN950 7. Dell G3223Q – Best HDMI 2.1 gaming monitor Pros Bright, sharp SDR image

Good color gamut and accuracy

Solid build quality and ergonomic stand

Great motion clarity at 120Hz or 144Hz Cons Disappointing HDR performance

Odd menu choices for creators

Modest USB connectivity The Dell G3223Q is a large, attractive 32-inch gaming monitor that’s ideal for PC gamers who also want to connect a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S. It supports 4K resolution at a refresh rate of up to 144Hz and has two HDMI 2.1 connections. You can connect a PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S console simultaneously. DisplayPort is also available for your PC. The monitor supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and Nvidia G-Sync. Image quality is strong with excellent brightness, good contrast, and great color performance. These traits, combined with the sharpness of 4K, makes for an excellent SDR experience. HDR isn’t impressive, which could be a concern for console gamers. Most monitors in this price range aren’t great at HDR, however, so we think this issue can be overlooked (for now). The Dell G3223Q is a good value, too. Typically priced around $825, the G3223Q is among the more affordable HDMI 2.1 monitors with a 32-inch, 4K display panel. We also appreciate the monitor’s design, which feels more durable and looks more attractive than similarly priced alternatives. Read our full

Review Dell G3223Q 8. Asus ROG Strix XG17AHPE – Best gaming monitor for mobile use Pros Gaming monitor for mobile use

240Hz refresh rate

Independent operation

Complete equipment included Cons High power consumption

Expensive The Asus ROG Strix XG17AHPE is a bit unique in that it was designed and built to be a top-quality gaming monitor that is easily portable and mobile friendly. It is a 17.3-inch display with 1080p resolution and a screaming fast refresh rate of 240Hz. It also has adaptive sync technology and built-in speakers. You can easily connect it to your laptop or next-gen console of choice for on-the-go gaming. The battery should last you about 3.5 hours without needing to be charged and it comes with a cover that can be folded back to make a stand for the monitor itself. However, if you can afford to buy the extra tripod stand it is recommended as this provides a more stable base as well as height adjustment options. The specs alone make this an excellent gaming monitor in its own rights, but the ability to pack it up and take it with you makes this a great option for those who like to game on the go. You will pay for this convenience though as even the base option is quite steep, let alone the bundle which includes the tripod stand. Read our full

Review Asus ROG Strix XG17AHPE 9. AOC PD27 – Best 27-inch curved display Pros Excellent gaming performance

Maximum refresh rate of 240Hz

Curved monitor with curvature of 1,000R

Designed by Porsche Cons High electricity use

Expensive Luxury and performance are the name of the game for the 27-inch curved AOC PD27 monitor designed by Porsche Design. It has a resolution of 1440p with a blazing-fast refresh rate of 240Hz offering buttery-smooth gameplay and near-imperceptible input lag. In our tests it stood up to even the most complex, graphics-heavy games. The display also comes with a whole host of gaming settings to tweak so you can dial-in even the most minute visual details. The monitor has a curved radius of 1,000mm which supports a more immersive gaming experience. It also comes with great connectivity features including two DisplayPorts, two HDMI ports, and four USB ports. The only downside to this monitor is that since it was designed by a luxury car brand, it has a price to match it. While the posh design and high price might not be for everyone, for those who can afford it, this is a terrific monitor. Read our full

Review AOC PD27 10. Asus ProArt PA348CGV – Best dual-purpose gaming monitor Pros Excellent SDR image quality

Sturdy, hefty design

Wide range of customization

120Hz refresh rate Cons USB-C hub lacks video-out or ethernet

HDR is merely passable Asus’ ProArt PA348CGV is an excellent ultrawide for professionals, digital artists, creatives, and anyone else wanting to work and play on the same display. The PA348CGV delivers top-notch color accuracy, a wide color gamut, and numerous image-quality adjustments, making it ideal for demanding users who need to precisely calibrate a display. Pro users can switch to a preset mode, such as the DCI-P3 mode, or use a custom display mode to calibrate the image in detail. Most monitors of this caliber leave gamers in the cold, but the PA348CGV invites them in with a 120Hz refresh rate and support for AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. It offers smooth frame pacing and great motion clarity, especially at high frame rates. It looks great straight out of the box and is particularly pleasing in bright, vivid games like World of Warcraft or Forza Horizon 5. Sold at an MSRP of $729, the PA348CGV is priced to compete with other premium ultrawides, yet its image quality leaves alternatives in the dust. You’ll be hard pressed to find a better value in this category. Read our full

Review Asus ProArt PA348CGV

What to look for in a gaming monitor

Gamers have unique needs that exceed an average user. Here’s what PC gamers should look for in a gaming monitor.

Resolution

Most widescreen gaming monitors have a resolution of 1920×1080 (1080p), 2560×1440 (1440p), or 4K (3840×2160). A higher resolution improves sharpness and clarity, which helps games look more detailed and lifelike. Increasing resolution also increases demand on your video card, however. Gamers with less powerful hardware may want to avoid 4K.

Refresh rate

A higher refresh leads to smoother motion by increasing the number of frames that can appear each second. It also reduces input lag, as each frame appears more quickly. A 144Hz refresh rate is a big improvement over the standard 60Hz, and 240Hz is better still. The improvement becomes more difficult to notice after 240Hz, but 360Hz monitors exist for those who want the lowest input lag possible.

DIsplayPort and HDMI 2.1

DisplayPort is the best connection for PC gaming. Even DisplayPort 1.4, which is rather old, can support 4K at 144Hz. HDMI 2.1 can handle 4K at 120Hz and is an acceptable connection for PC gaming, though most gamers will use it for a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S game console.

How we test gaming monitors

We test all monitors with a DataColor SpyderXElite calibration tool. This tool can report objective measurements for brightness, contrast, color gamut, color accuracy, color temperature, gamma, and other metrics.

Our results are recorded and compared to the results for past monitors. Though we rely on our eyes for initial impressions, comparing objective results lets us evaluate monitors against hundreds of older models from past reviews and testing.

We examine motion clarity by quickly moving the camera across the map in Civilization VI, playing a round of Rocket League, and panning the camera across the landscape in Final Fantasy XIV—among other games. Finally, we use the popular UFO Test for an apples-to-apples comparison between displays.

In addition to gaming prowess, we consider a monitor’s on-screen menu, ergonomic stand (or lack thereof), and overall build quality—all important qualities irrespective of use case.