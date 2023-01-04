The best fitness kit at CES 2023: next-gen smartwatches, sleep trackers, cycling and more

By
Jacky
-
The best fitness kit at CES 2023: next-gen smartwatches, sleep trackers, cycling and more

CES 2023, the annual technology convention in Las Vegas currently taking place, shows off TVs, car stuff, smart home tech, and many other innovations that often never see the light of day. Health technology also plays a big role on the event floor, with an entire zone of the convention dedicated to sports technology, as well as several high-profile launches in sleep and general health.

Big names like Garmin, Philips and Samsung sit alongside new entrants like NoWatch in the wearable space, but cycling seems to have made the biggest impact this year as offerings from Heybike, Ampere, Trukinetix and more make headlines and win the competition. the CES Innovation Awards.

Here’s how health tech is making waves at CES 2023 so far. Check back often: As more news comes under embargo, we’ll update this page with the latest information and product announcements.

NoWatch on the wrist

(Image credit: Future)

Wearables and smartwatches at CES 2023

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR