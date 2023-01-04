The best fitness kit at CES 2023: next-gen smartwatches, sleep trackers, cycling and more

CES 2023, the annual technology convention in Las Vegas currently taking place, shows off TVs, car stuff, smart home tech, and many other innovations that often never see the light of day. Health technology also plays a big role on the event floor, with an entire zone of the convention dedicated to sports technology, as well as several high-profile launches in sleep and general health.

Big names like Garmin, Philips and Samsung sit alongside new entrants like NoWatch in the wearable space, but cycling seems to have made the biggest impact this year as offerings from Heybike, Ampere, Trukinetix and more make headlines and win the competition. the CES Innovation Awards.

Here’s how health tech is making waves at CES 2023 so far. Check back often: As more news comes under embargo, we’ll update this page with the latest information and product announcements.

(Image credit: Future)

Wearables and smartwatches at CES 2023

A lot of the wearable technology on display this year, especially stuff from the big players in the gym space, is stuff we’ve seen before. Garmin announced several automotive innovations at the convention, but it’s also showcasing the Garmin Enduro 2, its incredible specialist ultra-endurance trail watch.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is also on display on the CES floor, highlighting its rugged, adventurous aesthetic and satellite trail running smarts. We’ve already seen (and reviewed) both watches, but here’s something special: NoWatch, the stress-reducing smartwatch with interchangeable gems the size of a display instead of a traditional one. The BHeart powerband is based on much the same design.

Designed to reduce the retina-attacking information you get from a smartwatch, but keep the intelligent aspect, we expect to see more minimalist smartwatches like this one and the Garmin Instinct Crossover . If not on the CES floor, then definitely later this year.

(Image credit: Heybike/PR Newswire)

Cycling technology at CES 2023

Now we are talking. TruKinetix’s TruTrainer, winner of a CES Innovation Award, is a clever evolution of the turbotrainer, a device that allows you to hook your outdoor bike to a rig near the rear wheel that provides its own resistance, effectively turning your conventional bike into a stationary one.

The TruTrainer mimics the resistance of cycling outdoors with a powerful electric motor called TrueForce, which is 100% driven by the rider. It offers live workout data via HDMI, and the new Virtual Gears feature is said to simulate 400 different gear sets, all without changing your physical derailleur system.

More innovations abound. In the e-bike space, the Heybike Tyson looks likely to join our list of the best folding electric bikes. It has a 750W motor, but its main attraction is its solid frame made from a single piece of magnesium alloy. A folding bicycle with a one-piece frame? Call us in. A METL airless bicycle tire, using Shape Memory Alloy Radial Technology from the SMART Tire Company, is also on the shop floor. No more flat tires. Ever.

(Image credit: Rob Clymo)

Fitness Technology at CES 2023

While we’re in the bike room, Ampere launches Dusk Sport, the sporty version of its Dusk goggle that uses electrochromatic technology to control the hue of your specs. Built-in audio with microphones and speakers allows you to take calls instantly. Ideal for riding and serious running where you need to keep your ears open for dangers around you.

The ZeroWheel is a motorized ab wheel that lets you include your extensions in the companion app, which…is fine if you’re into that sort of thing, but seems somewhat redundant. After weights and resistance bands got the smart treatment, something like this was inevitable.

Joicom, the parent company of Renpho, manufacturer of massage guns and smart scales, is also present at CES and we expect some new announcements of the handheld, muscle-burning variety.

(Image credit: Withings)

Health and Sleep Technology at CES 2023

One, ahem, splashing right now is Withings U-Scan, the home urine tester that you stick in your toilet. Withings consistently makes excellent home health devices such as smart scales, and this one seems to be no exception. It can identify who in your household pees on the puck and, for example, whether you are getting enough vitamin C. It also offers bike tracking for women.

The Jabra Enhance Plus is a hearing enhancement from the makers of sports headphones Jabra, another winner of the CES innovation Award in the digital health category. This “medical grade hybrid technology” allows you to switch between listening modes, from Focus for conversations to Adaptive, for when you’re on the go.

In the sleeping world, the ErgoSportive smart bed from Ergomotion is ideal for recovering athletes. Smart sensor technology is built into the bed itself, along with an adjustable frame and memory foam mattress, providing next-level sleep and recovery metrics along with a frame that adjusts to the user’s optimal sleeping position.