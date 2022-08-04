The Best Dental Floss to Use with Braces

Braces are one of the most popular and powerful orthodontic appliances. Abrasive flossing is important because it removes plaque and food particles in hard-to-reach areas that your toothbrush cannot clean. To find the right dental floss to use with braces, you have to consider your situation. Also finding a reliable orthodontist Dublin can be a solution as well.

But dont worry! Here in this article, we will some effective ways to floss using braces. So let’s get started!

The Top Dental Flossing Way for Braces

Flossing is an essential part of taking care of your teeth. It helps remove the plaque from between your teeth and it also reduces gum disease and tooth decay. However, when you have braces, there are certain types of floss that are better for use than others.

1. Implement a floss threader

Using this tiny, plastic, throwaway instrument, you can insert the floss between your teeth and around your wires. It is a crucial component of your braces hygiene practice because it enables you to floss all the way to the gum line, where plaque can accumulate. Although using a threader to floss may take some patience to perfect, it can actually make a seemingly difficult operation fairly simple.

2. Dental tape or waxed floss

As waxed dental floss slides more smoothly between teeth and is less prone to catch on bracket edges and wires when used with braces, many professionals recommend it. For those who have wide gaps between their teeth, dental tape, which is available in waxed and unwaxed varieties, may be useful.

3. Think of an oral irrigation tool

This device, typically referred to by its most well-known branded version, Waterpik, sends water pulses to specific locations. Despite being referred to as a “water flosser,” this device does not eliminate flossing because it does not remove plaque. Nevertheless, it can aid in clearing food debris between brackets and teeth. Gum disease may also be avoided with its aid.

4. Don’t force yourself to floss.

Gum sensitivity brought on by braces might be made worse by bad dental hygiene. This may lead to an endless cycle of suffering, avoidance, and suffering. especially in the beginning, moving slowly and cautiously. After flossing, be careful to wash with mouthwash and water to remove particles of food.

5. Teaching kids how to floss

It can be tricky for young children to understand how to correctly floss their teeth, and it becomes even more challenging while they are wearing braces. It’s possible that you’ll have to start by helping them floss. Tie waxed floss to a floss threader to keep things simple. Always thread the floss threader from the gum line toward the tongue, going under the archwire. This will prevent piercing delicate gum tissue.

Final words

The best dental floss to use with braces is, of course, still dental floss. Your dentist will most likely advise you to use it, so do your best to follow the doctor’s orders. While there’s no substitute for traditional methods when it comes to dental care, one could make a compelling argument that this fancy-looking alternative could be the next best thing.