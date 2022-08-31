The best Apple TV deals available now

Power up your home theater for less – we’ve rounded up the best prices available on Apple TV today.

Our price comparison charts below are updated in real time and show the best prices from all major retailers. It’s worth noting that Apple itself doesn’t discount its products (even during Black Friday, it only offered a gift card if you bought one Apple product for the price of the next).

Best prices on Apple TV 4K (2021), 32GB today

The 2021 32GB version of the Apple TV 4K is sold by Apple for $179/£169.

Best prices on Apple TV 4K (2021), 64GB today

The 2021 64GB Apple TV HD has been sold by Apple for $199/£189.

Apple TV HD, 32 GB today

The 2015 32GB Apple TV HD is still sold by Apple for $149/£139 – although it’s now bundling a new remote – we don’t recommend buying one though.

You don’t need Apple TV to watch Apple TV+ or stream your iPhone or iPad to your TV screen.

For advice on which TVs have Apple TV+ and AirPlay, see: AirPlay-compatible TVs with built-in Apple TV: Guide

To learn more about watching Apple TV+, read: Apple TV+ FAQ: Everything You Need to Know

And to find an alternative way to watch Apple TV+ on your TV, see: Best streaming stick & box