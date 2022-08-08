The best and worst dog breeds according to a vet: why owners should go for mutts over poodle-mixes

A vet has revealed the five dog breeds she should and shouldn’t own — and her list may surprise you.

dr. Whitney Terrell, of Alabama, caused an uproar online after she shared her least favorite types of dogs in a viral TikTok video with the popular Goldendoodle or “oodle” breeds at the top of her least favorite breeds list.

She said German Shepherds should not be owned without proper training and did not judge short-snouted puppies such as French bulldogs, pugs and shih tzus.

The vet also shared her most beloved dogs, including golden retrievers, mixed-breed puppies, and basset hounds.

dr. Terrell said that while some Poodle Crossbreeds are “super sweet,” they “can’t sit still” and are prone to a range of health problems.

Dr.’s Five Least Favorite Dog Breeds Whit 1. Goldendoodles and Poodle Mixes 2. German Shepherd and Belgian Malinois 3. Short-snouted or short-snouted dogs such as French bulldogs, pugs, Boston terriers, and shih tzus 4. Chihuahua 5. Chinese Crested and Hairless Dogs

“A lot of them are crazy, crazy hyper can’t sit still for two seconds. We’ve had some really aggressive ones too,” she said.

“Wazoo ear infections, so expensive care, they are mixed breed. Too much maintenance for me.’

Number two on Dr. Terrell was a German Shepherd or Belgian Malinois who she says can be aggressive if not properly trained.

“They have the potential to be really great dogs, good police dogs, good rescue scenarios, but 95 percent of the ones we see in the clinic want to bite you in the face because they’re not properly trained,” she said.

Any breed that is brachycephalic, meaning they have a shortened or ‘complete’ muzzle, such as pugs, Boston terriers, French bulldogs or shih tzus, was not recommended by the US vet.

“Some of them are so cute and so sweet, but they can’t breathe, literally can’t breathe,” she said.

‘They snore, I already have a man who snores, that’s all I need. Skinfold dermatitis, allergies, yeast, stinky, gassy, ​​it’s a no from me.”

dr. Terrell said she doesn’t like Chihuahuas she called “ankle biters,” as well as Chinese crested or hairless dogs.

dr. Terrell’s list also included German Shepherds (pictured) or Belgian Malinois, she said they can be aggressive if not trained properly, as well as Chihuahuas she called “ankle biters.”

“Not my cup of tea: Fear of stepping on them will most likely have been bitten if I had one. They are usually a one person dog,” she said of Chihuahuas.

“I don’t really like hairless animals, they’re pimples, they’re a little greasy, same with cats — kind of like a scrotum — no, mine.”

The clip was viewed 8.3 million times and some of the doctor’s opinions on dog breeds angered animal lovers in the comments, many of whom disagreed with her hot comments.

‘I can’t believe the golden doodle is your number 1! I am shocked! I have had many dogs in my life. This is the best dog ever and the best family dog,” one viewer wrote.

“Goldendoodle are literally the best dogs I’ve ever had and ever been around. Literally like a human being and ridiculously smart and sweet. Bye,’ said another.

“I grew up with only German Shepherds and they were the best dogs,” a third replied, while a fourth commented, “My Chihuahua is the sweetest boy ever.”

However, not everyone was upset with Dr. white.

“Doodles, most expensive mutts in the world… agree with a fellow vet!” a woman responded.

In a follow-up clip, the animal doctor also shared her most beloved dogs, including golden retrievers, mixed-breed puppies, and even basset hounds.

‘FACTS. Sorry doodle owners, you dogs are NOT the best dogs,” claimed a second.

In a follow-up clip, Dr. Terrell listed the top five dog breeds she would get with the basset hound or any type of dog that came in at number one.

dr. Terrell owns a basset hound and said that despite being “stinky and boisterous and having ear, back and weight problems” they are the “best” pets.

‘I love them, they are so sweet. Mine is the best dog ever, he comes to work with me every day,” she said.

She also recommended getting a mixed breed or mutt as they have fewer underlying health issues as well as golden retrievers as their calm temperament makes them a great family pet.

For number two I don’t have a photo because it is a mutt, they can look like anything. They are fantastic dogs,” she said.

‘They usually don’t have as many genetic or hereditary problems as pure breeds. They are grateful to have a home.’

At number four was the German Shorthair the wiser and at five was the Great Pyrenees.

‘These are beautiful super athletic happy dogs. I honestly can’t think of one that I haven’t seen happy,” she said of German Shorthair Pointers.

“Definitely a lot of energy, but you don’t want to have this if you’re sitting, if you don’t like adventure, if you don’t like taking it for a walk every day.”