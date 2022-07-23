The best and worst Australian city suburbs to buy a home, house or unit

Homes in Zuccoli, Darwin, rose the most in value, up 41.20 percent

Hobart and Brisbane each took four places for the biggest jumps in real estate value

Property at Denman Prospect in Canberra suffered worst fall of -46.99 percent

New data shows the suburbs in Australia’s major cities have seen the largest increases and decreases in property values ​​this fiscal year.

A suburban analysis by PropTrack for the Australian revealed the city’s happy suburbs have risen more than 40 percent in the past year — and its properties have plummeted by more than 45 percent.

A surprising trend in the new data was that the top 10 rising real estate values ​​were filled solely by homes.

In contrast, the top 10 properties with decreasing values ​​only contain units.

The key suburbs of Australian cities where property values ​​both rose and fell the most in the past fiscal year have been revealed

The major city that received the biggest hit when comparing fiscal years 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 was Canberra.

The suburbs of the Australian capital took four places in the top 10 biggest declines in property values, with Denman Prospect taking the number one spot after a staggering loss of -46.99 percent in unit value.

Meanwhile, Brisbane and Hobart each took four places in the top 10 suburbs, with higher values.

Homes in Zuccoli, Darwin, took first place in Australian home price values ​​with homes rising 41.20 percent in value (pictured, a home in Zuccoli)

Fig Tree Pocket in Brisbane took second place among the largest gains in value at 40.98 percent, alongside three other Brisbane suburbs (pictured, a house in Fig Tree Pocket)

The Darwin suburbs of Zuccoli took first place with a 41.20 percent increase in home values, while the suburbs of Hobart, Granton, Gagebrook, Old Beach and Margate, took other top 10 places with big increases.

Brisbane’s Fig Tree Pocket came in second with a 40.98 percent increase in home values, while Gumdale, New Farm and Woodford also finished in the top 10.

Sydney has only once made it into the top 10 valuations from either side, with Bayview, a suburb of Northern Beaches, finishing ninth after a -22.44 percent drop in unit values.

St Kilda West posted the second-largest decline in property values ​​in fiscal year 2021-2022 with a loss of -41.68 percent (pictured, a unit in St Kilda West)

Melbourne’s popular coastal suburbs, St Kilda and St Kilda West, all fell on the biggest depreciation chart.

West St Kilda suffered a loss of -41.68 per cent, while St Kilda West lost -26.50 per cent, both for unit values.

Homes in Glenelg, Adelaide, ranked eighth for the largest increase in property values, with homes now worth 38.32 percent more.

Perth took three places in the top 10 biggest losses, with units in Wangara falling -28.55 percent, Woodlands -24.07 percent and Erskine -21.27 percent.

TOP 10 PROPERTY RISES IN LARGE CITIES OF THE CITY Zucchinidarwin house, 41.20 percent Fig Tree Pocket, Brisbane, home, 40.98 percent GrantonHobart, house, 40.53 percent GumdaleBrisbane, home, 40.06 percent Gagebrookhobart, house, 39.53 percent New farmBrisbane, home, 39.47 percent Old BeachHobart, house, 38.74 percent MargateHobart, house, 38.53 percent GlenelgAdelaide, home, 38.32 percent WoodfordBrisbane, home, 38.17 percent