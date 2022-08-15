The Benefits of Renting a Skip

If you’re doing a big home project that will create a lot of waste, like a renovation, moving home, moving office, or simply spring cleaning, you may be wondering whether to rent a skip.

Benefits of Renting a Skip

Here are some benefits of renting a skip from a company like https://www.7skipbins.com.au, which can help you make your decision.

Renting a skip is more convenient than taking multiple carloads of waste to the dump. It’s cheaper than hiring a waste removal service. It’s better for the environment because you don’t need to make multiple journeys to dispose of the waste. Enhanced safety, as waste is stored safely before removal. Easy to hire. Skip hire is a great option for completing your home improvement projects, or for disposing of waste when you’re moving house. Skips are easy to book online or over the phone, and they can be delivered straight to your front door. Avoid legal issues. Strict rules on waste disposal have been imposed in most areas. Using a skip from a reputable company can help avoid these legal pitfalls. Skips can save you money. Removing the need to make numerous journeys to the recycling center can save you considerable time and effort. In turn, this means you are saving your hard-earned money. Convenience. You can keep the skip onsite for as long as needed.

What Size Will I Need?

Skips come in a wide variety of sizes, and the industry-recognized unit of measurement in Australia is the Marrel. Sizes start from a 1.5-tonne skip or 2 Marrel skip bin, and can go up to a 12 Marrel skip bin, with a capacity of 11 tonnes. It is recommended to hire a skip that is slightly bigger than expected, as this will help ensure you have enough space. Failing to leave enough space means you will have to hire a second skip, pushing up the price.

Don’t Overload Your Skip

This is a cardinal sin of skip hire, as it will cost you more money, both in the long and short term. Overloading your skip means that they are less stable, which increases the risk of spillage when being lifted or transported. If you overload your skip bin, the driver of the truck may not pick up your skip. If you have a spillage and it is deemed to be your fault, you may be liable for clean-up costs, which can get expensive.

If you are renovating your house, moving house, or carrying out a similar task, and require a skip, there are few things as important as hiring the right one. If you hire a skip that is too big, you will end up paying more money than you need to. If you hire a skip that is too small, it can be a nightmare trying to dispose of everything in the allotted time. If you are unsure of the size skip you need, contact your skip hire company for advice.