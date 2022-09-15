The Benefits of Femto LASIK for Surfers

In addition to improving vision quality, laser eye surgery offers many other benefits to patients. One of the most significant benefits is the ability to experience newfound freedom in one’s lifestyle. The freedom of enjoying a scenic view without worrying if you brought your glasses is one example of freedom. One of the benefits of Femto LASIK eye surgery is the freedom to choose how you want to live your life.

Femto LASIK laser eye surgery is the right choice if you want to enjoy the waves without worrying about glasses or contacts. If you are curious if you qualify, please book a free appointment at the North American Lasik Centre in Dubai. You can enjoy the city’s beauty of Dubai while getting premier treatment. They have helped over 8000 people see better with laser eye surgery. You can be next.

What is Femto Lasik?

Femto lasers, developed in the early 1990s, allowed surgeons to make LASIK corneal flaps using a laser rather than mechanical tools. With this procedure, surgery may be performed without stitching, allowing faster healing. A femtosecond laser is used in in-situ keratomileusis (LASIK), a type of laser eye surgery. As with other refractive operations, this technique is used to reshape the cornea to cure visual problems. Typically, outpatient surgery doesn’t require the patient to stay in a hospital overnight. Femtosecond lasers produce clean cuts without damaging surrounding tissues by emitting short pulses of energy. Consequently, there is a lower risk of glare and halos due to this flap.

Femto laser surgery can be performed on almost anyone who suffers from short-sightedness (myopia), long-sightedness (hypermetropia), or astigmatism.

Your age range is between 20 and 40

There has been no change in your eyesight for the past year

The refractive error ranges from -12 to +6 D

Lifestyle Freedom While Surfing

Seeing more clearly is a massive benefit of LASIK, regardless of what you do in your free time. There are times when life’s little moments are the most memorable, and a more precise vision helps you savor them. Having a crisper vision can allow you to experience new things and enjoy your favorite hobbies with newfound enthusiasm. Living a more accessible lifestyle is easier when you don’t have to worry about vision problems.

It is always a good idea to watch for dangers when surfing. The addition of glasses to the mix simply adds another factor to consider. The danger factor in the water does not increase drastically when you surf with prescription glasses. Before entering the swell, you should know a few critical risks.

Probability of Loss

Even though the loss of prescription glasses is not technically dangerous to surfers’ health, it can make everyday life difficult.

Strangulation by cords

Fastening your glasses with a string or cord to your wetsuit or body creates the possibility of the cord wrapping around your neck. You are less likely to experience this problem if you use a retractable or elastic cord or one that is too short to reach around your neck. It is essential to know this possibility, even though it is not a high-risk danger.

Cuts caused by broken glass and plastic

It is most likely that your glasses will break when you surf with them. In addition to being an annoyance, breaking your prescription glasses while surfing can leave you with a cut on your face or, even in extreme cases, your eyes. If you hit your head on your board while surfing, your glasses will most likely break. Because you will be pushed against the broken glass, this is particularly dangerous.

Use prescription surfing glasses that include shock-absorbing frames and are shatterproof to avoid such a situation.

What is the benefit of contact lenses over glasses when surfing?

It is possible to surf comfortably with contact lenses, but they have risks. Contact lenses are generally not an issue for surfers who dislike wearing them on land, and they can still put them on before hitting the waves and remove them as soon as they leave.

Contact lenses should not be worn while surfing, according to doctors.

The risk of infection exists.

It is recommended that you avoid exposing your contact lenses to ocean, river, and lake water. Infections, and in some cases, blindness, could occur from these bodies of water because they could harbor microorganisms that cause infections.

Contact lenses should not be worn while swimming unless they are tightly fitted waterproof goggles. This is further advice provided by the British Contact Lens Association (BCLA).