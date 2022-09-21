The Benefits of an Organic Diet

Organic food is everywhere these days. From grocery stores to restaurants, to fast-food chains. What was once a small niche is now covered by a very big umbrella. But if you’re not sure of what organic means or why organic food is important for your health, don’t worry, this article will cover everything you need to know. From healthy meal delivery to buying your own groceries, there are a number of ways to add organic food into your life.

Eating organic is one of the best ways to reduce your exposure to pesticides and other chemicals. Organic foods are grown without the use of synthetic pesticides, hormones, antibiotics, genetically modified organisms (GMOs), or irradiation.

Organic food is produced by farmers who emphasize the use of renewable resources and the conservation of soil and water to enhance environmental quality for future generations. Organic meat, poultry, eggs and dairy products come from animals that are given no antibiotics or growth hormones. Organic food is produced without using most conventional pesticides; fertilizers made with synthetic ingredients or sewage sludge; bioengineering; or ionizing radiation. Before a product can be labeled “organic,” a Government-approved certifier inspects the farm where the food is grown to make sure the farmer is following all the rules necessary to meet USDA organic standards. Companies that handle or process organic food before it gets to your local supermarket or restaurant must be certified, too. Here are a few more benefits of an organic diet:

Reduced Exposure to Pesticides

Pesticides are chemicals used to kill insects and other pests that threaten crops. Non Organic farmers often use them to increase yields and reduce crop damage. Pesticides can also pose a risk to human health, especially in children and adults with weakened immune systems. Organic farmers are prohibited from using synthetic pesticides on their crops, so they must rely on natural methods instead. These include crop rotation (alternating row crops with non-crop plants), biological control (introducing predators or parasites of pests) and mechanical control (such as picking off insects by hand).

Less Risk of Antibiotic Resistance

Organic farms are not allowed to use antibiotics or growth hormones in their livestock and poultry. Antibiotics are used in conventional farming to prevent disease among animals crowded together in factory farms, but these drugs can also lead to the development of antibiotic-resistant bacteria.

More Nutritious Foods

Because organic farms don’t use pesticides, they have more space for growing plants and animals. That means they can use more natural fertilizers, which may be better for your health than synthetic ones that contain chemicals like petroleum distillates, ammonium sulfate and urea. Organic foods also generally have more nutrients than conventional ones because they’re more nutritious naturally than conventionally farmed foods that may be sprayed with pesticides to increase yields or fight off pests — but at the expense of taste and quality. If you’re not sure what to choose, try using a healthy meal delivery service that will take out the guesswork of eating organic.

Better Taste

The flavor profiles of organic foods are much more nuanced and complex than their conventional counterparts. This is because the nutrients in organic foods haven’t been stripped away during processing or packaging as they often are in conventional foods. Organic farmers also have access to a wider variety of crops than conventional farmers do, which means they have more choices when it comes to what they grow on their farms.

If you aren’t sure about how to prepare an organic meal, look around for a healthy meal delivery service in your area.

Saves Energy, Water and Reduces Pollution

Organic farming practices encourage biodiversity by not using pesticides or herbicides on crops, which allows natural predators like insects and birds to thrive within an ecosystem without being killed off by pesticides used by conventional farmers. Not only does this help protect wildlife populations, but it also helps support local economies by creating jobs for people who work in

Organic farming methods don’t require as much energy to produce food as conventional farming methods do. Organic farmers use natural fertilizers that break down slowly into the soil, releasing their nutrients gradually over time rather than all at once, like synthetic chemical fertilizers. This results in less water pollution and more efficient use of water resources. Organic farms also don’t use petrochemical pesticides or herbicides that pollute our groundwater supplies. These kinds of considerations are becoming more important to consumers as harm from climate change increases. Focus on healthy meal delivery services that prioritize the environment.

Reduces Risk of Cancers Linked to Chemicals

Many studies have found links between cancer rates in humans and exposure to toxic chemicals found in non-organic foods. The results vary depending on the chemical used and the person’s sensitivity level but some common chemicals associated with cancer include DDT (dichlorodiphenyltrichloroethane), BPA (bisphenol A) and PCBs (polychlorinated biphenyls).

Conclusion

If you’re looking to make a switch to more organic foods, whether for ethical or health reasons, we encourage you to take the first step. Many people feel as if they can’t afford to buy organic, but there are a number of resources available that can help, such as a healthy meal delivery service. If you’re looking for recipes or thoughts on how to mix organic and conventional foods in your diet, there’s no shortage of experts who can help.