The Beckhams beamed for their public family reunion. So is this REALLY the end of the rift?

The front row of a fashion show is probably one of the most ‘kissed’ places in the world. A place where affection, even if not entirely sincere, is often on display.

And yet, at Victoria Beckham’s inaugural show at Paris Fashion Week yesterday, that was noticeably absent.

Shortly before the show for Ms. Beckham’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection, modeled by Bella Hadid among others, came the spectacle of the very public Beckham family reunion.

For the benefit of those who haven’t kept up, there are said to be bad feelings between Victoria, the Spice Girl turned fashion designer, and Nicola Peltz, the model/heiress and new wife of the eldest Beckham, Brooklyn.

Since Brooklyn and Nicola’s wedding in April, the family appears to have seen the newlyweds only once, for dinner in July.

Tellingly, each side has childishly refused to ‘like’ any social media posts posted by the other side, the latest insult in the celebrity world.

Multiple sources say that the tensions that arose during the planning of the mega-bucks wedding have proven difficult to overcome in the months that followed.

Brooklyn, 23, and Nicola, 27, took their seats at the show about half an hour before it started. It was Victoria’s debut and was held in the 17th-century Val-de-Grace church and monastery in the 5th arrondissement.

The couple was sitting a few seats away from the rest of the family. They have been highly visible during Paris Fashion Week, posting a series of photos on Instagram of them enjoying their stay in the city.

Both have carried a lot of designer Balmain. Yesterday they also wore expressions that ranged between anger and terror.

After a seemingly endless wait, the rest of the Beckham clan came pouring in, David dressed in a modern iteration of the Milk Tray Man’s outfit (polo collar, sports jacket, disco glasses). He was arm in arm with his 11-year-old daughter Harper, her hair in braids and wearing one of her mother’s designs.

David was followed by the lanky figure of his son Romeo, a professional footballer, plus his youngest son, Cruz, wearing unlikely plastic pants and holding hands with his girlfriend.

For a moment, as David made his way down the line of guests greeting everyone with a kiss, including Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, it seemed as if he could take his place without even reaching his eldest son, sitting quietly on his back. hand in hand with his wife, as serious as malefactors schoolchildren.

At the event, Romeo walked past David to greet his brother with a hug. He was quickly followed by David, who grabbed Brooklyn in a big bear hug.

His wife Nicola stayed behind and was rewarded when father and son broke their embrace with what appeared to be the most perfunctory greeting possible from Becks before she took her seat again. There was no more interaction. The Beckham-Peltzes watched the show solemnly, filming it on their phones as usual.

At its closing they joined the applause. When Victoria finally showed up at the end of the show, wiping away a photogenic tear of triumph, she dashed to the front row to give her husband David her hug and did the same with her best friend, actress Eva Longoria. . There was nothing for anyone else apart from a general kiss thrown to the crowd.

British Vogue editor Edward Enninful and Victoria’s parents Jackie and Tony were there to celebrate yesterday’s event, which Ms Beckham considers the pinnacle of her design career so far.

The family is later said to have had cocktails with their guests and there were ‘lots of hugs’ and a ‘lovely family atmosphere’. Perhaps by that time everyone had warmed up to the idea of ​​playing well: only time (and Instagram) will tell if that’s the case.

Aspiring chef Brooklyn is furthering the impression that he belongs to half the family, as he now goes by the name Peltz Beckham and his new family, which is a tight-knit group, is joined by billionaire patriarch Nelson Peltz.

Peltz, according to Nicola, has been teaching the young Brooklynite the basics of being a businessman and is said to be supporting him in his ambition to launch a range of hot sauces. In the process, David and Victoria have felt quite isolated.

In the run-up to the show, this impression has only been reinforced. Brooklyn has been staying at the George V with his wife Nicola and his mother, former model Claudia. Also in tow, lending family support, have been Nicola’s brothers, Brad and Diesel.

Somewhat tactlessly under the circumstances, Nicola posted a photo of Brooklyn and her mother-in-law looking delightfully happy in each other’s company on Instagram Thursday night. ‘I love my mom,’ she wrote. Ms. Peltz has recently made matters worse by discussing why she did not wear any of Mrs. Beckham’s clothes to her wedding, implying that the task was a) beyond her mother-in-law’s and b) rejected by her mother-in-law. her mother-in-law. law. It all created a sticky situation, and David apparently ‘read the riot act’ to his son out of upset.

Friends say the Beckhams have privately compared their family situation to the schism in the Royal Family between Prince William and Prince Harry, with some blame on American wives Nicola and Meghan Markle.

One added: “Word is that Brooklyn has forgotten he’s a Beckham.” Well, yesterday he was reminded that he is, although the experience seemed about as funny as a stubbed toe.