The beauty of Lego’s Dungeons & Dragons set is in the googly eye of the Beholder

Lego joins Dungeons & Dragons’ 50th anniversary celebrations with an elegant new set. The fan-made design was accepted Thursday included in the Lego Ideas program, following a call for submissions in November, and will now enter development to become a retail product. No launch date or price was included in the announcement, but rest assured the design will change before it goes on sale.

The creator of this entry is Lucas “BoltBuildsBolt, an amateur Lego designer and nine-year veteran environmental artist for Guerilla Games (Horizon zero dawn). They joined the Lego Ideas program with this November entry and created the winning entry, which consists of approximately 3,000 pieces.

The highly vertical, multi-level scene is playable in 360 degrees and features a group of five minifigures, a dragon and a spectator lurking in the depths. According to the designer, landmarks include The Witches Tower, The Tavern, The Dungeon, and The Crypt.

The set’s charm has multiple expressions, including that spectator’s large whimsical eyes and the cleverly textured back of the piece, where the cave seamlessly merges with the structure of the tower. But for my money, I’m all for that tree in the front. This goes well with all the classic Forrestmen sets in my collection.

Yes, I still have all my childhood Legos. I also have Dirk Fozbim, also my first D&D character (tinker gnome), and I will garrison the The Castle of the Black Monarch against its one-inch incarnation somewhere in the 2024 window most likely. That’s when Wizards of the Coast has said it will be celebrating half a century of the game’s existence.

No release date for the set has been announced. For more information on all the other entries – including a stunning cut-away version of The Yawning Portal – visit Lego ideas.