The beautiful poet 32 years his junior who is ‘nursing Salman Rushdie back to health’

She is the beautiful poet who is 32 years his junior and who is believed to restore nurse Sir Salman Rushdie to health.

Rachel Eliza Griffiths, 43, enjoyed a romantic ‘writers retreat’ with Sir Salman in a 15th-century Italian castle just weeks before a deranged knifeman attempted to stab the 75-year-old author of The Satanic Verses to death.

Last night, Dana Prescott, who organized the retreat, confirmed that the couple spent 18 days together last month at Civitella Ranieri’s castle in Umbria and claimed Sir Salman declined her offer to provide security.

‘I asked him if he was concerned about safety because I can do the carabinieri . to ask [police] to attend our events, or be present at the entrance, and he said, ‘Absolutely not, that’s in my past.’

Mrs. Prescott said the couple gave a talk together at the castle.

Sir Salman has been under a ‘fatwa’, or death sentence, since 1989, when his controversial novel was called blasphemous by some Muslims.

Last night, he was hospitalized with life-changing injuries after being stabbed 15 times in the neck and upper torso at a literary event in upstate New York on Aug. 12. His agent has said he may lose an eye.

Defendant Hadi Matar, 24, appeared in court last week and pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and assault.

It’s unclear when love first blossomed for American-born Ms. Griffiths and the author.

Her social media account features photos of the pair at events that began in 2017 and she was by Sir Salman’s side as he celebrated his 72nd birthday in London in June 2019.

They were photographed together at literary gatherings in New York and London earlier this year.

She is represented by the same New York literary agency, Wylie, as four times married Sir Salman.

His last wife was Padma Lakshmi, the television host and model, and the couple broke up in 2007.

When Ms. Griffiths published her first book of poems and photographs, Seeing The Body, in 2020, she cryptically thanked, “My beautiful and extraordinary love, S.”

Public records in the US indicate that Ms. Griffiths and Sir Salman may have bought a house together in Delaware earlier this year.

Although she declined to comment publicly on the attack, this week she posted a photo to her 6,500 followers on Instagram of herself in a field of sunflowers, writing: ‘Gathering all the strength and wound that love gives us. Let me be in awe,” followed by a praying hands emoji.

Milan Rushdie, Eliza Griffiths, Salman Rushdie, Natalie Rushdie and Zafar Rushdie attend the 2019 Booker Prize at The Guildhall on October 14, 2019 in London

She appears to have been embraced by Sir Salman’s family, and his younger sister Sameen posted birthday wishes to Mrs Griffiths on social media.

A source told The Mail on Sunday: ‘Rachel is beautiful and talented and it’s no wonder Salman is in love with her.

‘But she clearly wants to be recognized as an artist in her own right. She and Salman have been photographed together over the years.

“She has never spoken publicly about their relationship and neither has he. But it’s an open secret that they’re together.’

On Friday, hundreds of Rushdie supporters gathered in front of the New York Public Library to show support for the injured author. Writers like Gay Talese, Colum McCann and Tina Brown joined the crowd.

American novelist Jeffrey Eugenides said he was so impressed with Rushdie that he decided to visit him in London in the 1980s: ‘I looked him up in the London telephone book.

“There it was, under Rs – Rushdie, Salman, along with an address and a phone number.

“It turned out that Salman wasn’t home. . . but his mother-in-law let me in. I told her why I was there. . . and I wrote a note to Mr. Rushdie and left it for him.

‘That was a world we lived in. . . that world was called civilization.’

Sir Salman’s son, Zafar, said his father’s “usual snappy and defiant sense of humor remains intact” despite “life-changing injuries.” Mrs Griffiths declined to comment last night.

Chair of a UK-based Islamic Human Rights Commission – which has received more than £1.4 million in charitable money – praised the fatwa on Sir Salman Rushdie less than a year ago

The chairman of a UK-based human rights organization that has received more than £1.4 million in charity money praised the fatwa on Sir Salman Rushdie less than a year ago, The Mail on Sunday can reveal.

Massoud Shadjareh, founder and chairman of the controversial Islamic Human Rights Commission (IHRC), spoke fondly of the death sentence imposed on the writer in 1989 after the publication of his novel The Satanic Verses.

The IHRC, described by former Labor leader Jeremy Corbyn as representing “all that is best in Islam,” is closely associated with Iran and its leaders have previously declared the West “the enemy.”

It has expressed support for terrorists detained in the UK and US, including hate preacher Abu Hamza.

At a conference on Islamophobia last December, Mr Shadjareh said: ‘I am old enough to remember what happened at the time of the Rushdie affair.

We were not organized as a Muslim community. We didn’t even have large national umbrella organizations.

‘But ordinary Muslims from all kinds of backgrounds, including those who did not fully practice, came to realize that this was not right and supported the fatwa against it.’

Mr Shadjareh, 70, has previously described Iran’s infamous Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khomeni, who issued the fatwa, as a “torch of light for all humanity.”

The IHRC is primarily funded by its charitable arm, the Islamic Human Rights Commission Trust, which shares the same address in Wembley, north London.

The charity has funneled over £1.4 million in donations to the IHRC and has received over £300,000 in taxpayer-funded donations over the past six years.

The charity IHRC Trust also received more than £20,000 in government grants during the pandemic.

The Charity Commission has spent two years investigating the relationship between the IHRC and its trust, but has not ordered any changes.

The IHRC also hosts the annual Al Quds march in London, with many in attendance waving the flag of Hezbollah, the Iran-backed Lebanese terror group banned by the interior minister in 2019.

In 2020, Mr. Shadjareh spoke at a vigil held for Iranian General Qasem Soleimani after he was assassinated by the US.

He said: ‘We are working hard to ensure that there will be many, many more Qasem Soleimanis. We aspire to become like him.”

He also supported ex-Labour leader Jeremey Corbyn’s Peace and Justice Project.

Sir Salman suffered a damaged liver, nerves in an arm and eye injuries in the brutal attack in New York last weekend.

His alleged attacker, Hadi Matar, praised the Ayatollah in an interview from prison last week, describing Sir Salman as “one who attacked Islam.”

Mr Matar, 24, has pleaded not guilty to the attack.

dr. Alan Mendoza, executive director of the Henry Jackson Society, said: “The IHRC is a worrying organization that has supported many controversial and dangerous causes over the years.

“The fact that the chairman is now being associated with pro-Rushdie fat war rhetoric only reinforces the idea that regardless of the structure’s layout, it should not require government funding.”

A report published by the Henry Jackson Society in 2019 concluded that the IHRC is an “institutional pro-terrorist and anti-Semitic organization.”

Last night, Mr Shadjareh refused to condemn the recent attack on Sir Salman.

He said: “It appears that The Mail on Sunday does not understand the speech I gave in December 2021 or more generally the issues surrounding the ‘fatwa’ and the Muslim community’s response to it.

“In the spirit of honesty, openness and research, I propose that they organize an event where I and perhaps one of their collaborators, such as Peter Hitchens, can have a discussion about the affair, and what Muslims in general and I in particular feel about the issue. ‘