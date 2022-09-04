The Beatles: Get Back documentary by Peter Jackson wins four Creative Arts Emmys

Peter Jackson’s acclaimed documentary The Beatles: Get Back was a big winner at the Creative Arts Emmys held in downtown Los Angeles in 2022.

The eight-hour, three-part Disney+ series went on to win four out of five nominations, including the coveted Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series, according to Emmys.com.

Jackson shared the big win with fellow producers and former members of The Beatles, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, as well as Yoko Ono Lennon, Olivia Harrison, Clare Olssen and Jonathan Clyde, along with Disney+, Apple Corps Limited and WingNut Films Production Limited.

Big winner: The Beatles: Get Back by Peter Jackson won four out of five nominations at the Creative Arts Emmys in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday

“I want to thank everyone who worked on this film, especially our family back home and our second family in London at Apple Corps,” said Jackson, 60, when he accepted the award at the ceremony, as reported by Deadline.

“This could not have happened without the unwavering support of Paul, Ringo, Olivia, Julian [Lennon]Yoko and Sean [Lennon] who were all always there with their support and love.

He ended with a nod of respect to the Fab Four: ‘Finally, kudos to The Beatles. Thank you so much for over 60 years of your positive, exuberant, joyful… Your music is so profound and I think it’s really embedded in our DNA.”

Passion Project: The Lord Of The Rings filmmaker, 60, served as producer and director for the docuseries that was split into three parts and lasted nearly eight hours

By winning the Outstanding Documentary Award, Jackson and his company defeated Netflix’s The Andy Warhol Diaries and jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, HBO’s 100 Foot Wave, and Showtime’s We Need To Talk About Cosby.

The Lord Of The Rings filmmaker also won Outstanding Directing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program for Part 3: Days 17-22.

The New Zealander faced stiff competition in the category, including: George Carlin’s American Dream, Lucy And Desi, Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy, The Tinder Swindler and We Need To Talk About Cosby.

Get Back also won Outstanding Picture Editing For A Nonfiction Program for Part 3: Days 17-22, as well as Outstanding Sound Editing For A Nonfiction or Reality Program Part 3: Days 17-22.

The only Emmy nomination that Get Back lost was for Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single Of Multi-Camera)

New Looks: While Michael Lindsay-Hogg’s original Let It Be documentary was entirely characterized by tensions between The Beatles leading to their breakup, Jackson’s version showed a more upbeat side to the production of the classic Beatles album; vocalist and bassist Paul McCartney laughing along with drummer and vocalist Ringo Starr

Tough Task: Jackson was given 60 hours of footage and 150 hours of audio from the original Let It Be movie, which documented the making of the album of the same name; vocalist and guitarist George Harrison is pictured in another light moment in the Jackson version

Jackson, who acted as director and producer, was given 60 hours of footage and 150 hours of audio taken from the original Let It Be movie, which made the album of the same name released in May 1970.

From there, he broke it down to a nearly eight-hour run, consisting of three episodes between two and three hours, each covers approximately weekly periods of 21 days of studio time.

While Michael Lindsay-Hogg’s original Let It Be documentary, which won an Academy Award for Best Music (Original Song Score), was entirely characterized by tensions between The Beatles leading to their breakup, Jackson’s version showed a more upbeat side. of the production of the classic Beatles album.

“I didn’t want to make the Beatles breakup movie,” Jackson confessed to last month’s Deadline’s Contenders TV: The Nominees panel. “It’s not a movie about a band breaking up — it’s about a band trying not to break up.”

The two-night Creative Arts Emmys ceremony will be edited into one program that will air on the FXX network this Saturday, September 10, and stream on Hulu.

The live broadcast of PrimeTime Emmy will follow on Monday, September 12 on NBC.