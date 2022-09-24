The BBC to broadcast first-ever live professional women’s boxing fight with ‘Women of Steel’

The BBC are set to broadcast their first ever professional women’s boxing match next month when they show the ‘Women of Steel’ fight night live on BBC iPlayer.

The four-fight women’s card takes place on October 7 in Sheffield and is under the banner of Unified Promotions, launched in 2021 by British businesswomen Susannah Schofield, one of the first boxing promoters licensed by the British Board of Control.

Lauren Parker will headline the event when she takes on Mexico’s Esmerelda Sagahon for the vacant IBO Intercontinental title. The card also includes 2018 Commonwealth Games 48kg silver medalist Kristina O’Hara McCafferty.

BBC to show Women of Steel event from Sheffield headlined by Lauren Parker (left)

According to The telegraphThe BBC will show the Women of Steel event alongside three short documentaries as part of its first ever non-amateur women’s fight to be shown on the channel.

The move comes after the huge success of England’s Lionesses who won the European Championships in July, with the final drawing a peak audience of 17 million.

Boxing Board general secretary Robert Smith is delighted that boxing is benefiting from the growing interest in women’s sport.

“The BBC showing boxing is fantastic,” said Smith. ‘That they show this level of interest in women’s boxing is to be applauded. We are very high up in the world in terms of quality now and it is starting to resonate.

Nicola Adams was one of the catalysts for women’s boxing after her victory at the 2012 Olympics

The catalyst was the London Olympics, where women’s boxing was included for the first time, and it now resonates from the profile of the likes of Katie Taylor, Natasha Jonas, Nicola Adams plus Savannah Marshall and Claressa Shields. As a sport, we are now reaping the benefits a decade later. More and more women are getting a licence, and more young girls are being encouraged to take up the sport.’

In May, the BBC ended a 17-year hiatus from broadcasting professional boxing live when it showed a Welsh Championship fight from Swansea, and if next month’s event is successful, they could see a string of shows next year on BBC3.

Keen to revolutionize women’s boxing, United Promotions’ Schofield and her chief executive Richard Poxen are delighted at the news of the BBC’s live coverage.

“We’ve had some incredible athletes emerge from the Olympics and elite amateurs, but then there’s a big gap. We want to create a gateway for women to thrive in this sport where the focus is on them,” she said.

There has been a huge surge in interest in women’s sport following England’s Euro 2020 victory in July

‘We want to raise the profile of women’s boxing, normalize it and change perceptions. It’s been nine months of discussion with the BBC and we’re delighted that our boxers are getting the platform to showcase their expertise.

‘The BBC haven’t shown boxing for a very long time so I feel very humbled and honored to be able to put a pilot on for them and see where it ends up. There are exciting times ahead. BBC [showing fights] will help normalize women’s boxing. We want to make sure that women are paid fairly and make sure that, as I say, we offer a place of well-being and protection for those sports, so it’s exciting to be able to normalize that on a platform like that.’

The Women of Steel event comes a week before Sky Sports screens a historic 10-fight all-women’s card from London and Schofield believes there is now huge momentum behind the sport.

“With our event breaking ground and the 10-woman fight card with arguably four of the top women in the world on that card – Savannah, Claressa, Alycia Baumgardner and Michaela Mayer – we’re celebrating a special time,” she added.

“There is momentum now and the more eyes we can get on this sport, the more the perception will change.”