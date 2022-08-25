The Batman director Matt Reeves reveals he is co-writing the script for its forthcoming sequel

<!–

A script for the upcoming sequel to The Batman is in the works.

The director of the superhero film, Matt Reeves, has just signed a first-look deal with Warner Bros. whereby the studio owns all rights to its future projects for a specified period of years.

According to DeadlineThe filmmaker’s lineup includes the upcoming blockbuster sequel, starring Robert Pattinson as the titular caped crusader.

The director, who is working on the script with Mattson Tomlin, also released a statement saying that “making this legendary studio my home is a dream.”

He added: “I’m so excited… to bring compelling stories that I’m really passionate about to the big and small screen.”

A sequel to The Batman was confirmed to be in the works at CinemaCon last April, when it was revealed that Pattinson and Reeves would be returning to work on the project.

Plot details and a possible release date are currently withheld from the public.

Colin Farrell, who played The Penguin in the film, will return as the supervillain in a spin-off series set “a little short” after the events of the film.

The 46-year-old actor previously teased the HBO Max series about “what made him the man he is.”

He told Entertainment tonight: ‘They are still early in the process of creating this world. “We need to get into what made him the man he is.”

The artist said the show will pick up where this movie ended, I think. I think it will pick up a little shortly after the last frame of this movie.”

The star of In Bruges also gave the media some information about the storyline of the project.

“We’re going to turn a little left into the world of Oz and how he begins to dream of filling a potential power vacuum that may exist,” he said.

While the project is still in development, Farrell raved about the spin-off idea because he loved playing The Penguin “so much” and likes the thought of exploring where his alter ego’s vulnerabilities lie.

He described the supervillain as a “beautiful character” and said that “his violence is obvious.”

The actor added that his character’s propensity for violence and his ability to use it as a tool is obvious, but [also] to see that we all have weaknesses. Every person. And to find that location, it would be fun to dig around it.”