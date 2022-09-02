The U.S. military experienced record levels of sexual assault among women last year, with 8.4 percent of women on active duty engaging in unwanted sexual contact and another 29 percent reporting harassment, according to a Pentagon report.

Worse still, maids are increasingly saying they won’t get a fair trial if they file charges. Just 39 percent said they trusted the military to treat them with dignity and respect after an incident — up from 66 percent in 2018.

Military leaders called the deterioration in sexual violence “tragic” and “disappointing” and pointed to the difficulties in expanding the role of women in the service, while also struggling to meet recruitment targets after decades of war.

Reports of sexual assault in the military rose 13 percent last year, with nearly 36,000 military personnel, men and women, describing experiences of unwanted sexual contact in a confidential Department of Defense questionnaire.

Elizabeth Foster, executive director of the Pentagon’s Office of Force Resiliency, told reporters it was “tragic and extremely disappointing” that the lives and careers of so many “service workers” were irrevocably changed by these crimes.

Cases of so-called unwanted sexual contact (USC) are on the rise in all branches of the military, according to a confidential Department of Defense investigation released Thursday

Female United States Marine Corps (USMC) recruits from Lima during the first gender-integrated training class in San Diego in 2021. A surprising 13.4 percent of female Marines reported allegedly unwanted sexual contact last year

“Each incident has a ripple effect across the unit, affecting unit cohesion, ability to trust and distracting from the critical mission ahead,” she added.

According to officials, the overall rise is largely fueled by a nearly 26 percent jump in reports involving army soldiers — the largest increase in nearly a decade — as bases lifted Covid-19 pandemic restrictions and reopened public venues.

The surge is troublesome for the military, which is struggling to meet its recruiting targets and is expected to miss the target by about 10,000 — or even a quarter — by the end of September.

The Pentagon has long struggled to come up with plans to stop unwanted sexual contact, which includes everything from groping to rape, and to encourage more people to come forward.

While the military has made it easier and safer for military personnel to report to even senior officers, it has been less successful in reducing the total number of attacks, which has risen steadily since 2006.

President Joe Biden has criminalized sexual harassment under a military code, and last December’s National Defense Authorization Act revised military jurisdiction and made decisions about whether or not to prosecute sex crimes at the hands of commanders.

Pictured: Women serving in the U.S. military are more likely to be harassed and sexually assaulted compared to other branches of the military, according to a Department of Defense survey released Thursday

Still, some politicians and campaigners say these steps are not doing enough to encourage the victims of the service – men and women – to come forward, while many fear being labeled a ‘troublemaker’ or worse.

US Congresswoman Jackie Speier, co-chair of the Democratic Women’s Caucus, said she would hold a hearing in the coming weeks so that the “watchful eye of Congress” could encourage military leaders to resolve a “national embarrassment.”

In recent years, cases like army specialist Vanessa Guillen have brought the issue to the fore. The 20-year-old, based in Fort Hood, Texas, was beaten to death, mutilated and buried in a shallow grave after he reported sexual harassment.

The focus on sexual assault comes at a difficult time for the US military, which struggles to recruit new recruits, faces a shortage of some 10,000 soldiers and bigger problems on the road this year.

Research by the Military Family Advisory Network (MFAN) in July found that the number of servicemen who would advise others to enlist fell nearly 12 points to 62.9 percent between 2019 and 2021.

Three-quarters of those surveyed were in debt, more than half could not save, 61 percent struggled to pay rent and a troublesome 17 percent said they were so short on cash that they couldn’t always put enough food on the table.

A vigil for murdered army specialist Vanessa Guillen in July 2020 in Austin, Texas. Guillen was allegedly killed in Fort Hood by a fellow soldier after he reported sexual harassment