The Bahamas becomes latest Commonwealth country to signal its intention to hold republic referendum

The Bahamas is the last Commonwealth country to announce its intention to hold a republic referendum and remove King Charles III as head of state, in the wake of the Queen’s death.

Prime Minister Phillip Davis admitted a vote to scrap the country’s involvement with the British monarchy was on the table, but it would be up to the public to decide.

It comes six months after the Prince and Princess of Wales visited Caribbean countries, including the Bahamas, and insisted that the Royals’ friendship with them will continue, acknowledging that the former colonies’ relationship with the monarchy was evolving.

On Monday, a spokesman for the Prime Minister of the Bahamas described a referendum in the republic as "not an item on this government's agenda at this time."

However, the prime minister seems to have quickly reversed this position, according to comments from the Independent.

Davis told reporters this week: ‘It’s always been like that for me’ [on the table] but again, it’s our people who have to decide.

“The only challenge with us moving to a republic is that I can’t do it, as much as I’d like to, I can’t do it without your permission.

“I will have to hold a referendum and the Bahamian people will have to say ‘yes’ to me.”

In addition to the UK, Charles III now rules in 14 Commonwealth countries that were former dominions of the British Empire, but experts have warned many of these countries could “run to the door” after the late monarch’s death.

Indeed, earlier this week the Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda announced that he will call for a referendum on the country becoming a republic within three years.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend a departure ceremony at Lynden Pindling International Airport on their departure from the Bahamas in March

Prime Minister Gaston Browne signed a document confirming Charles’ status as the new king, but within minutes said he would press for a vote, as indicated during a visit by the Earl and Countess of Wessex earlier this year.

During his visit to the Caribbean in March, Prince William announced that any decision by Jamaica, Belize and the Bahamas to secede from the British monarchy and become republics will be backed with ‘proud and respect’ in a landmark speech together with his wife Kate at a magnificent state reception.

On the sixth day of their tour of the Caribbean, the future king said the royal family “respects the decisions” of such countries when it comes to their future in a nod to the critical “colonialism” commentary and protests that have accompanied welcoming crowds.

Since the start of their tour to mark the Queen’s platinum anniversary, the Cambridges have been hailed by the public as rock stars – but politicians, including Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness, took advantage of meetings to publicly make clear that they will insist on the existence of the island. a republic with a referendum this year.

Critical royal observers led by Meghan’s cheerleader-in-chief Omid Scobie and BBC royal correspondent Jonny Dymond highlighted claims of a series of ‘tone-deaf’ PR moments that smacked of ‘colonialism’ – sparking more criticism on social media, despite the warm welcome from the couple on the floor.

At the evening reception hosted by the Governor-General of the Bahamas, Sir Cornelius Alvin Smith, William said: “Next year I know you are all looking forward to celebrating 50 years of independence – your golden jubilee.

“And with Jamaica celebrating 60 years of independence this year and Belize celebrating 40 years of independence last year, I want to say this: We proudly support and respect your decisions about your future.

‘Relationships evolve. Friendship lasts.’

The position of the government of the Bahamas seems to have changed significantly in just a few days.

In a statement to the PA news agency on Monday, Clint Watson, press secretary at the office of the Prime Minister of the Bahamas, said: “The Bahamas is in a period of mourning.

“Our focus is on the death of the Queen, and her legacy and our gratitude for her services. We also welcome the new sovereign, King Charles III.

Prime Minister Davis told reporters that any discussion must lead to a referendum of the people to decide, as our constitution requires it.

‘This is not an item on the cabinet’s agenda at the moment.’

In addition to movement in the Bahamas and Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados became a republic last year and Jamaica has indicated that it wants to follow suit.

Professor Philip Murphy, former director of the Institute of Commonwealth Studies, said on Tuesday the movement had already started before the Queen died last week.

“A movement had already started before she died,” he told the Times.

The expert said it was driven by “a combination of things like the Black Lives Matter movement, the Windrush scandal and the growing momentum behind the slavery and colonialism reparations movement.”

He added: ‘If you want to write a history of the world of international relations, especially since the 1990s, you would be hard pressed to find a reason to mention the Commonwealth.

“The Commonwealth is so insignificant that it has no impact at all, and no one would notice if it disappeared tomorrow, in terms of its practical effects.”

In addition to the UK, Charles is currently head of state in Antigua and Barbuda, Australia, The Bahamas, Belize, Canada, Grenada, Jamaica, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Solomon Islands and Tuvalu.