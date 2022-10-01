The Bachelor’s Vanessa Grimaldi welcomes first baby with husband Josh Wolfe: ‘Our little miracle’

Bachelor alumnus Vanessa Grimaldi announced a new addition to her family on Friday.

Grimaldi, 35, shared happy news on Instagram that she welcomed her first baby – a son – with husband Josh Wolfe, just one day before her own 35th birthday.

“There’s nothing like my 35th birthday!” she captioned, adding: “Our little miracle decided to be born a day before Mom’s birthday so we celebrated his BIRTH DATE and my 35th in the hospital as a new family !’

‘Mommy and daddy love you so much!!! Thank you for choosing us and for giving us the BEST gift of all – being YOUR parents!’

The star shared a lovely family photo showing the trio in the hospital wearing colorful birthday hats, with Josh kissing her on the forehead while holding their little one in her arms.

She also shared another photo of the proud new dad with flowers and a gift, as well as a maternity pillow.

The reality TV star announced her pregnancy on Instagram in April, with a collection of black and white pregnancy photos.

The couple gets married last August at an intimate ceremony at the Le Mount Stephen Hotel in Canada.

They got engaged in 2020. Grimaldi took to her Instagram to share the happy news in a series of photos from the nighttime engagement she shared People Magazine was ‘an intimate, beautiful moment by candlelight.’

“It was absolutely beautiful!” Vanessa gushed from the moment Josh asked the question at the Saint-Louis Gate in Quebec City, Canada.

“I knew we were going to get engaged eventually, but I had no idea it was going to happen when the time came,” she continued.

“Josh is the first person I feel comfortable with and never doubted his love for me. I was ready to say YES! I am the happiest woman!’

Her enthusiasm extended to her Instagram post, where she captioned a photo gallery featuring Wolfe on one knee, embracing the pair with: ‘August 9, 2020 will forever be my favorite DAY OF MY LIFE!

‘@jbrwolfe YOU ARE MY EVERYTHING AND I CAN’T WAIT TO BE WITH YOU ALWAYS AND ALWAYS!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️#engaged” she concluded happily.

In 2017, Vanessa received the final rose from Nick Viall on The Bachelor, and the couple got engaged during the finale.

However, they only broke up five months later. “We just realized we were different people fighting to keep a relationship when in the end we just weren’t the best match for each other,” she told People at the time.

But luckily, it seems that Nick has nothing but good wishes for his ex and her new fiancé.

“Well thank goodness I followed you a week ago to hear this news,” Viall, 39, wrote in a response to Grimaldi’s Instagram post about her engagement. ‘Congratulations to you two! Lucky one. ️’

The exes recently reunited on Instagram shortly after Nick announced an upcoming episode of his podcast, which sees the pair reuniting for conversation.

“Who knew my person lived in the same town as me all these years!” she added.

Ever sir, Wolfe even helped design Grimaldi’s stunning 1-carat diamond and 18K yellow gold engagement ring, with the help of local Montreal jeweler Teresa and Sons.

“I knew Vanessa was the one after the first Sunday lunch I had with her family in Saint Leonard,” he exclaimed. “That’s when I realized how important family was to her, as it was to me. I felt so welcomed and just grateful at the thought that they could one day become my extended family. I felt like I was at home.

‘Also the first time she made me her pasta sauce. It’s something else!’ he added dizzy.

The couple, who enjoyed their first date in New York City, have been dating for a year and a half.

As an engagement party, the engaged couple celebrate with a small group at their favorite Lebanese restaurant, Garage Beirut, in Montreal.