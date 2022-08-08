The Bachelor’s Tim Robards flaunts his buff for Men’s Health Australia

Tim Robards may be on the cusp of turning 40, but the bachelor’s physique can rival most men half his age.

In the latest issue of Men’s Health Australia, Tim proves he’s in the best shape of his life as he undresses and poses for a cover shoot and inside story.

The chiropractor-turned-reality star — who shares daughter Elle, one, with wife Anna Heinrich — was selected to honor the fitness book’s 25th anniversary.

Tim showed off his torn abs and pecs as he posed in corduroy pants for the wrap.

In the magazine, he showed off his beefy body by donning green pants and brown boots.

He later posed with an unbuttoned shirt.

Tim took to Instagram to reveal that he had broken the record as the man with the most covers on Men’s Health Australia.

‘I broke a record? Most Aussie Men’s Health covers!’ started Tim.

What a privilege to be on the cover of the magazine that inspired my 14-year-old self to up his game and become my own version of the ‘Men’s Health man’ I would see on the covers at the time, he continued.

“What I loved about the magazine at the time was that it represented a confident, well-balanced man who worked hard, but also knew how to enjoy life.

‘A man who pushes his comfort zone, sets high standards for himself, but is not obsessed with body fat percentages and meal prepping.’

Tim went on to say that he hoped he is a man young men would want to be and someone who is trying to achieve balance in life.

“I hope I’ve become someone my teenage I would look up to and aspire to. A man who balances exercise, mindfulness, nutrition and spirituality,” he wrote.

He ended by saying that the magazine taught him not only how to look, but also how to live like a healthy man.

“For me, reading a magazine about Men’s Health as a young man taught me that being healthy is not a way of looking, but a way of life,” he continued.

‘I hope…I can inspire you to continue playing, find balance and have fun!