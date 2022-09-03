The Bachelor’s Tara Pavlovic welcomes her second child with husband Nick Shepherdson

Bachelor Tara Pavlovic has announced that she has welcomed her second child with husband Nick Shepherdson.

The reality star, 31, posted a photo of her new arrival on Instagram on Saturday, revealing she was having a little girl.

“Welcome to the world, our beautiful little girl…Edi-Rae Shepherdson,” she captioned the toddler image.

‘1/9/2022. She is absolute perfection in every way. Such a calm little temperament from the moment she was born. Feeling more than blessed.

“Mom, Daddy and your big brother Paddy love you SO much. Thank you for completing our little family’.

Tara confirmed she was expecting a new baby in March and also revealed that she had tested positive for Covid-19 at the same time she found out she was pregnant.

‘Flash back to 8 weeks ago… What a mixed-feeling day that was!’ she wrote alongside a photo of two positive tests – one for Covid and one for pregnancy.

Little MISS Shep, due September 2022. Paddy has no idea what’s going on, but I’m sure he’ll love having a new friend to play with.

“@shepaa and I are super excited (and nervous) and can’t wait to meet our little girl.”

She also shared a photo with her partner and their son Paddy, whom they welcomed last April.

She also revealed she had tested positive for Covid-19 the moment she found out she was pregnant

In the image, the couple made shocked faces as Tara stared at the little one and hid her baby bump in a beautiful flowing pink dress.

Tara revealed she was expecting her first child in October 2020, just a month after she and Nick got married.

Tara shared a drone clip of the happy couple sitting on a beach sprinkling champagne, with the words written in sand: “Baby Shep due May 2021.”

“Nick and I are so excited to finally share that we are expecting a little baby BOY in May 2021,” Tara captioned the short clip.

“We are both so grateful and can’t wait to meet the little man,” she added.

Tara revealed she was expecting her first child in October 2020, just a month after she and Nick got married. Tara shared a drone clip of the couple sitting on a beach with the words written in the sand: ‘May 2021 Baby Shep’

Tara documented her growing bump in a series of Instagram images

She continued: “I’m not going to lie, if he looks anything like Nick, I’m already worried about his teenage years.”

Tara and Nick married in an intimate ceremony in September 2020, after having to postpone their wedding in April due to the pandemic.

The former reality star gushed about Nick when she announced the news, before revealing they were feeding diners McDonald’s in the reception area.

Tara and Nick married in an intimate ceremony in September 2020, after they had to postpone their wedding in April due to the pandemic

“I finally married my best friend yesterday, I love you Nick,” Tara captioned a photo of their wedding rings.

A photo shared on Instagram illustrated their fast food feast with a table full of cheeseburgers and an array of other treats from the fast food giant.

She captioned the image: ‘The food at the ceremony was beyond delicious. Such beautiful flavours.’

She and Nick had known each other for 10 years before exploring a relationship together in 2018

The couple went public with their romance in August 2018, just two months after Tara split from her Bachelor In Paradise fiancé Sam Cochrane (right)

The couple went public with their romance in August 2018, just two months after Tara split from her Bachelor In Paradise fiancé Sam Cochrane.

The couple had known each other for 10 years before exploring a relationship together in 2018.

Tara rose to fame on Matty ‘J’ Johnson’s 2017 season of The Bachelor.