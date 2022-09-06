The Bachelor’s Tara Pavlovic shares adorable image of 16-month-old son Paddy feasting on Maccas

<!–

Single Tara Pavlovic has posted an adorable photo of her son Paddy Shepherdson to his favorite Maccas meal on Instagram.

The picture shows Paddy, who is 16 months old, with his right hand stuffed into a box of Maccas chips.

Tara captioned the image: “Paddy embraces the current ‘everything you need to do to survive the parenting approach’. At least he ate… right?’

“He also won fries or an apple bag from Maccas Monopoly. I wonder if anyone there really gets the apple… surely not?’

Tara tagged the image #mumoftheyear #parentinglife #paddyslovinit

In the adorable photo, Paddy is seen on his back, nestled on a gray couch, wearing a gray baby jacket, slacks and gray baby runners.

He also wore a light-colored bib.

Tara recently welcomed daughter Edi-Rae Shepherdson into the world along with husband of two years Nick Shepherdson.

“Welcome to the world, our beautiful little girl…Edi-Rae Shepherdson,” she captioned the toddler image.

‘1/9/2022. She is absolute perfection in every way. Such a calm little temperament from the moment she was born. Feeling more than blessed.

“Mom, Daddy and your big brother Paddy love you SO much. Thank you for completing our little family’.

Tara confirmed she was expecting a new baby in March and also revealed that she had tested positive for Covid-19 at the same time she found out she was pregnant.

Flashback to 8 weeks ago… What a day with mixed feelings that was!’ she wrote alongside a photo of two positive tests – one for Covid and one for pregnancy.

Little MISS Shep, due in September 2022. Paddy has no idea what’s going on, but I’m sure he’ll love having a new friend to play with.

“@shepaa and I are super excited (and nervous) and can’t wait to meet our little girl.”