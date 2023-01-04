The Bachelors star is set to QUIT in the second episode of show according to Wikipedia leak

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A female The Bachelors contender will leave the series in the second episode, according to an explosive leak published on Wikipedia.

An edit that has since been deleted but seen by fans claims that one of the bachelors will be leaving the show.

In a revamp this season, three Bachelors — including Jed McIntosh, Thomas Malucelli, and Felix Von Hofe — will each see ten women try to win their hearts.

A female The Bachelors contender will leave the series in the second episode, according to an explosive leak published on Wikipedia. Pictured: Felix Von Hofe, Jed McIntosh and Thomas Malucelli

A total of 30 women will appear on the show this season. Some of the hopefuls are listed on the Wikipedia page.

The series begins next Monday and follows the heartbreak of beauties as they try to win the hearts of the handsome three men.

The Wiki leak is the second scandal in the show, which hasn’t even aired yet.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that a contestant, Jessica Tomlinson, had gone rogue and also appeared on rival dating show Married At First Sight.

An edit that has since been deleted but seen by fans claims that one of the bachelors will be leaving the show

Daily Mail Australia revealed on Monday that she had been dropped from The Bachelors after an “unauthorized” stint on Channel Nine’s MAFS.

The new season of Married At First Sight will air on January 30.

According to a network source, the 24-year-old’s scenes will be heavily reduced to “make it look like she wasn’t there” in the hopes that she’s “completely forgotten.”

The Wiki leak is the second scandal in the show, which hasn’t even aired yet. Earlier this week, it was revealed that a contestant, Jessica Tomlinson, had gone rogue and also appeared on rival dating show Married At First Sight

“Channel 10 and Warner Bros. are furious about the last-minute change after noticing that Nine put a lot of emphasis on Jess in the ads for one of the MAFS weddings,” the insider said.

In her contract with Warner Bros. states that she may not appear on any other television or media program of any kind without written permission from the network.

Upon learning of her performance on MAFS, producers called Jessica for an explanation, before telling her she may not be eligible for her one-time payment.

According to a network source, the 24-year-old’s scenes will be greatly reduced to “make it look like she wasn’t there” in the hopes that she’s “completely forgotten.”

“Jessica was devastated. She had no idea she was going on the show, it was all a surprise. They came at her hard,” said a friend.

Warner Bros. decided to punish Jessica further by leaving her out of the official cast announcement on Instagram.

Tomlinson remains one of the few contestants who hasn’t had her account taken over by the production or had her account switched to public.