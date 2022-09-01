The Bachelor’s Snezana Wood shows off her incredible post-baby body in a Versace crop top

<!–

She gave birth to her fourth child – daughter Harper just three months ago.

And The Bachelor star Snezana Wood showed off her incredible post-baby body as she went shopping at high-end designer clothing store Harrolds on Thursday.

The mom of four showed off her slim tummy in a $2,850 Versace La Greca Jacquard Knit Cardigan, paired with the label’s $1,950 Ventagli Silk Pants.

Snezana shone with her face completely made up in glamorous makeup and her hair in soft waves.

The reality star-turned-influencer and married to millionaire fitness entrepreneur Sam Wood seemed to shop quite a bit when she also modeled a McQueen bomber jacket over a matching black bra.

She also liked a Benedetta Bruzziches Vitty La Grande shoulder bag, which retails for AU$1,590. 00.

Snezana recently shared a candid Instagram post about motherhood following the arrival of her daughter Harper, whose birth was plagued with complications.

She shared a photo of herself dressed and ready for the day cradling her baby girl on her lap.

“It only took me five hours to shower, get dressed, and do my hair and makeup. Thank you, Harper!’ she captioned the photo.

She continued: ‘Every 10 minutes stop to entertain, feed, change, put Harper to sleep, then after 20 minutes she wakes up and we do it all over again.

“I’m amazed that kids always know when you’re wearing something and need them to sleep…

“They just don’t want to sleep.”

Snezana and her husband Sam Wood welcomed Harper in May.

The Woods faced heartbreak when their newborn was taken to the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) and Snezana was also hospitalized with sepsis shortly after giving birth.

“Of course her only thoughts were in true Snez fashion for her little baby and it broke her heart that she couldn’t hold her,” Sam said on Instagram at the time.

“Snezana Wood, you really are the strongest and most beautiful person I know and like you, thank goodness the strength is strong in little Harper.”

After 24 days in the hospital, Harper was able to go home.

Sam and Snezana met on season three of The Bachelor in 2015 and got engaged later that year. They got married at the end of 2018.

They are parents to daughters Willow, Charlie and Harper. Snez also has a teenage daughter named Eve from her first marriage.