The Bachelor’s Sam and Snezana Wood celebrate daughter Willow’s fifth birthday with unicorn party

Sam and Snezana Wood pulled out all the stops to celebrate their daughter Willow’s fifth birthday on Saturday.

The bachelorette couple threw their daughter a unicorn themed party at a local Melbourne park, complete with colorful balloons, magical costumes and fruit bowls.

Sam, 42, and Snezana, 41, dressed in matching unicorn-inspired headbands, all laughed as they welcomed the guests to the outdoor event.

Sam and Snezana Wood celebrated their daughter Willow’s fifth birthday by throwing her a unicorn themed birthday party at a Melbourne park on Saturday. Pictured at the event with their six-month-old daughter Harper

The couple’s daughters, Charlie, three, and Harper, six months, attended the party, as well as Snezana’s daughter Eve, 17, from a previous relationship.

Snezana looked effortlessly glamorous for the party, sporting a cropped white sweater and floral-print palazzo pants.

The influencer wore her brown locks in neatly styled waves and enhanced her features with a subtle swipe of bronzer.

The couple’s daughters, Charlie, three, and Harper, six months, attended the party, as well as Snezana’s daughter Eve, 17, from a previous relationship. Snezana is pictured with Willow

To get into the festive spirit, Snezana also painted her right cheek with glitter.

Celebrity trainer Sam, meanwhile, looked smart in a purple corduroy sweater and black pants, while sporting a salt-and-pepper beard.

While their parents were busy making sure the party ran smoothly, Willow and Charlie were seen frolicking around the park in matching rainbow tutus.

Snezana looked effortlessly glamorous for the party, sporting a cropped white jumper and floral-print palazzo pants

Celebrity trainer Sam (pictured with Charlie and Willow), meanwhile, looked neat in a purple corduroy sweater and black pants, while sporting a salt-and-pepper beard.

At one point, Snezana was seen rocking little Harper while the doting father Sam gave the baby bits of food.

Harper also looked adorable in a white sweater and matching pom-pom hat.

At one point, Snezana was seen rocking little Harper while the doting father Sam gave the baby bits of food.

The Woods faced heartbreak when Harper was taken to the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) and Snezana was also hospitalized with sepsis shortly after giving birth in May.

Sam was seen carrying a bowl of fruit slices while Snezana was carrying a cardboard box full of party favors

The Woods faced heartbreak when Harper was taken to the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) and Snezana was also hospitalized with sepsis shortly after giving birth in May.

“Of course, in true Snez fashion, her only thoughts were for her little baby and it broke her heart that she couldn’t hold her,” Sam said on Instagram at the time.

“Snezana, you are truly the strongest and most beautiful person I know and like you, thank goodness the strength is strong in little Harper,” he added.

“Of course, in true Snez fashion, her only thoughts were for her little baby and it broke her heart that she couldn’t hold her,” Sam said on Instagram at the time.

“Snezana, you really are the strongest and most beautiful person I know and I like you, thank goodness the strength is strong in little Harper.”

Snezana and Sam met on the third season of The Bachelor in 2015.