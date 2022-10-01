The Bachelors leading man Jed McIntosh appears ‘very single and ready to mingle’

The latest protagonist of the bachelor Jed McIntosh appeared “very single” at a recent party, according to a new report.

The 25-year-old Melbourne musician went solo at Mrs Collins’ nightclub as he celebrated his friend George Christoudias’ birthday last week. The Herald Sun reported on Saturday.

Jed “looked very single and was ready to mingle,” the paper claimed, and appeared “not to put his life on hold.”

It comes after the news that Jed has signed a deal with international record label ACTS ahead of the release of his new single Drowning.

Jed will move to Los Angeles in April, where he will launch the label’s new Rock/Alternative division and assume the role of head of global A&R.

“With the emergence of music from genres across the punk, punk pop, rock and alt scene, ACTS has focused heavily on uplifting artists that are not typically mainstream,” Jed said. The Herald Sun of his new performance.

“I’m excited to help grow the confidence of emerging artists who don’t fit into the mainstream music scene.

“Most don’t feel like they have a place, so with this new joint venture artists like me, who are left of the center, can find a family and a home to create beautiful expressive art without borders; just full support.’

This won’t be the tattooed rocker’s first trip to LA.

McIntosh told the newspaper he had just come home from a trip to the US, where he jammed with Lenny Kravitz and Sting at a private party in LA.

He was invited to the party by Brisbane rocker Ash Minor. The pair became friends at a concert and Jed is now working on his new album.

“It’s what you know and who you know,” said Jed, who considers Pharrell Williams “one of my biggest connections” in the industry.

His big break came when he was a stand-in drummer for Kylie Minogue at the age of 15.

Daily Mail Australia recently revealed the upcoming season of The Bachelor fEating Three Leads won’t air until 2023.

Ten have called for the show to be postponed to early 2023 so they can focus on promoting The Real Love Boat, a source revealed earlier this month.

The upcoming three-star season of The Bachelor will not air until 2023. Jed is pictured alongside Felix Von Hofe (left) and Thomas Malucelli (right)

“I don’t see them running reality dating shows in a row and there are only 10 viewing weeks left… they’d rather hold onto it and give it the publicity it needs.”

Both the suitors and contestants can now access their social media accounts after being removed by the network before the show airs.

Jed and fellow leaders Thomas Malucelli and Felix Von Hofe have also been allowed to return to social media posts with new guidelines.

The source added that several contestants competing for the hearts of the trio are not happy that the show is being delayed until the new year.

“The show was filmed four months ago and the cast was not able to return to social media until three months after the last broadcast,” they said.

“Some hoped to be bona fide influencers by now.”

Channel 10 is expected to make an announcement about the show during the network’s upfronts presentation.