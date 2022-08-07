The Bachelor’s Laurina Fleure shows off her baby bump in a blue sundress

Bachelor’s Laurina Fleure has revealed glimpses of her blossoming baby bump as she prepares to welcome her first child with partner James Black.

The 38-year-old posted on Instagram on Sunday, sharing a photo gallery of herself in a blue summer dress at home.

Laurina looked every inch the radiant mother-to-be as she posed by the bedroom with her hand resting gently on her burly baby bump.

In her caption, Reality joked about the size of her prominent belly, writing, ‘Oh dear lord, he’s going to be a big boy’.

The influencer announced in May that she was expecting her first child James, 32, who runs his own landscaping business.

She posted a photo of the couple on Instagram at the time, simply writing: “The mother and the father…3.5 months.”

Shortly after the announcement, the reality TV star told the Herald Sun she had come to believe that having a baby was not “in my cards.”

“I was with James when I started freezing my eggs and I wasn’t responding well to the hormones so I gave up and thought I was going to have a hard time having a baby,” she said.

She also revealed that the couple planned to tie the knot soon.

Laurina rose to fame in Blake Garvey’s 2014 season of The Bachelor, before later appearing in the first season of Bachelor in Paradise.

She went viral after complaining that Blake had taken her out for a “dirty street pie” at a food truck instead of enjoying a glamorous date like the other women got.

In 2018, Laurina briefly returned to TV in the first season of Bachelor In Paradise.

She appeared on the Fiji reality show in episode two, but decided to quit five episodes later after failing to spark romance with one of the contestants.