The Bachelor’s Jimmy Nicholson reveals his incredible sushi eating hack

The Bachelor’s Jimmy Nicholson has revealed his ingenious sushi eating hack.

The star, who was recently engaged to girlfriend Holly Kingston, shared a clip on Thursday eating a sushi roll in his car.

In the footage, the reality TV star explained that after years of eating sushi, he “got it wrong” before revealing his trick.

Bachelor’s Jimmy Nicholson (pictured) revealed his incredible sushi food hack on Thursday – after announcing his engagement to Holly Kingston

‘Look at this! Done,” Jimmy said.

The handsome pilot then poked holes in the roll with his fish-shaped soy sauce bottle, before injecting the condiment into the tasty treat.

“You just put it all the way in,” Jimmy said.

“That’s the next level,” he added. Jimmy then joked that his followers “were welcome” after finishing his trick.

It comes just days after Jimmy and Holly announced their engagement during the couple’s Italian outing.

The 32-year-old got down on one knee on the balcony of the Hotel Lorelei Londres in Sorrento, after leading his 28-year-old love through a series of clues to the location.

Holly is said to have cried with joy when she accepted the proposal, which happened with a beautiful sunset in the background.

Jimmy had planned the proposal for several months, buying a diamond ring from Cerrone jewelers in Sydney and asking Holly’s parents for permission.

“It was important to ask both her mother and father for permission,” he told Stellar.

The couple plans to walk down the aisle together in a year, if everything goes according to plan — and hope to start a family soon after.

“In an ideal scenario, we’d get married in the first week of August next year and honeymoon for three weeks,” Jimmy said.

The pair moved into an apartment in North Bondi together last September, shortly after the final of The Bachelor aired on TV.

Reality TV’s lovebirds celebrated a year of dating in March, and Jimmy posted racy photos with his girlfriend to celebrate the occasion.

“With all the bad news going around the world right now, I’m grateful for so much but I’m especially grateful for this day a year ago when this incredible girl entered my life,” he wrote in the caption.

He was referring to the day in March 2021 when he first met Holly on the red carpet when she introduced herself to him in The Bachelor.