The Bachelor’s Jed McIntosh Drops Emotional New Single Drown After Revealing Plans To Move To LA

Musician-turned-Bachelor star Jed McIntosh has released a new single following news that his season of Channel 10’s dating show has been postponed to 2023.

The Melbourne rocker’s new song titled Drowningwas released last weekend and sees the 25-year-old croon talking about a dark time in his life.

“I’m pretty sure I shouldn’t be here right now, but your grace has followed me everywhere I go,” sings the peroxide blonde reality star.

“I said I’d never go back, but I went. I went back, it got really bad. I’m so sorry Dad, please don’t be mad, I couldn’t help being sad.’

“I cry so loud when no one is around, a flood of tears, please God let me drown.”

Jed is one of three male suitors to appear in season ten of The Bachelor, along with co-leaders Felix Von Hofe and Thomas Malucelli.

The upcoming season was due to air this year, but last month Daily Mail Australia revealed that fans will have to wait until 2023.

Ten have called for the show to be postponed to early 2023 so they can focus on promoting The Real Love Boat, a source revealed.

“I don’t see them running reality dating shows in a row and there are only 10 viewing weeks left… they’d rather hold onto it and give it the publicity it needs.”

Both the suitors and contestants can now access their social media accounts after being removed by the network before the show airs.

It comes after Daily Mail Australia revealed that Jedd has signed a deal with international record label ACTS.

The aspiring hitmaker will relocate to Los Angeles in April, where he will launch the label’s new Rock/Alternative division and take on the role of head of global A&R.

“With the emergence of music from genres across the punk, punk pop, rock and alt scene, ACTS has focused heavily on uplifting artists that are not typically mainstream,” Jed said. The Herald Sun of his new performance.

“I’m excited to help grow the confidence of emerging artists who don’t fit into the mainstream music scene.

“Most don’t feel like they have a place, so with this new joint venture artists like me, who are left of the center, can find a family and a home to create beautiful expressive art without borders; just full support.’

This won’t be the tattooed rocker’s first trip to LA.

McIntosh told the newspaper he had just come home from a trip to the US, where he jammed with Lenny Kravitz and Sting at a private party in LA.

He was invited to the party by Brisbane rocker Ash Minor. The pair became friends at a concert and Jed is now working on his new album.

“It’s what you know and who you know,” said Jed, who considers Pharrell Williams “one of my biggest connections” in the industry.

His big break came when he was a stand-in drummer for Kylie Minogue at the age of 15.