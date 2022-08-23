The Bachelor’s Irena Srbinovska gives fans an update on upcoming wedding to Locky Gilbert

<!–

Bachelors Locky Gilbert and Irena Srbinovska announced their engagement in June.

And it seems the couple is wasting no time when it comes to celebrating their wedding.

Speaking to Daily Mail Australia on Monday, the 32-year-old nurse revealed that the couple has already set a date for their engagement party.

Irena Srbinovska, 32, has given fans an update on her upcoming wedding to Locky Gilbert. Both pictured

‘We’re getting there. The engagement party is booked for Melbourne next year.’

“It’s going to be a big Macedonian/Croatian/Australian party and the guest list is over 300 so far.”

Irena also revealed that she had yet to go shopping for wedding dresses.

“I have no idea what style I want to go for, of course I’ve never tried a wedding dress, so I don’t know what would look good on me, but I’ll be trying on dresses soon.”

The reality TV lovebirds, who met on Channel 10’s dating series, confirmed their engagement in a joint Instagram post in June.

“Mrs. Gilbert has a beautiful tone,” Irena wrote in the post.

The couple got engaged in front of Mackenzie Falls in Grampians National Park and shared a kiss in front of the falls after Locky asked the question.

The pair were both heavily dressed in sportswear and puffer jackets, indicating they were out for a walk in the area.

It comes after the couple bought their first home together in Perth.

The pair took to Instagram to share the exciting news and tell fans that they will begin renovations soon.

‘We have bought a house!! Let the celebrations of the regrettable renovations begin,” Locky and Irena wrote.

“It took us a while to find our perfect home (renovators’ dream) in our favorite location, but we’re here and we’re so excited to make it our home.”

The couple went on to say that they are happy to finally have some roots after their long journeys since falling in love with the show.

“We’re super excited to see what the future has in store for us and it’s good to finally have some roots after all our travels,” they wrote.

“Now let the renovations begin, but first a quick celebratory drink or two.”