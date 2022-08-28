The Bachelor’s Holly Kingston shows off her large diamond ring after Jimmy Nicholson proposed

<!–

Single Jimmy Nicholson announced his engagement to Holly Kingston on Saturday.

And after sharing the good news, the couple took to Instagram to post photos of the romantic moment the pilot, 32, proposed to Holly, 28, in Sorrento, Italy.

In one image, Holly shared a close-up of her gorgeous marquise-shaped engagement ring.

In another image, Jimmy is on one knee while an emotional Holly holds her hands in front of her face in shock.

“FOREVER,” the couple wrote alongside the images.

The post was soon inundated with comments from their celebrity friends and fans congratulating the couple.

‘SEALED THE DEAL’ wrote Bachelor host Osher Günsberg.

‘This is splendor. Congratulations guys! So much love,” wrote former MAFS star Cameron Merchant.

Jules Robinson also commented, ‘Bring on the wedding!! Eeekkkk. I can’t wait to celebrate you too! I love you both’

Meanwhile, Bec Cvilikas, who appeared on Locky Gilbert’s season, wrote, “Whhhhhat! Stop it guys!!! Congratulations.’

The bachelorette couple broke the news to Stellar Magazine this weekend, revealing that Jimmy asked the question during their recent romantic Italian vacation.

Jimmy had been planning the proposal for several months, buying a diamond ring from Cerrone jewelers in Sydney and asking Holly's parents for permission

Holly is said to have cried with joy when she accepted the proposal, which happened with a beautiful sunset in the background.

Jimmy had planned the proposal for several months, buying a diamond ring from Cerrone jewelers in Sydney and asking Holly’s parents for permission.

“It was important to ask both her mother and father for permission,” he told Stellar.

The couple plans to walk down the aisle together in a year, if everything goes according to plan — and hope to start a family soon after.

“In an ideal scenario, we would get married in the first week of August next year and honeymoon for three weeks,” said Jimmy.

The pair moved into an apartment in North Bondi together last September, shortly after the final of The Bachelor aired on TV.

Reality TV’s lovebirds celebrated a year of dating in March, and Jimmy posted racy photos with his girlfriend to celebrate the occasion.

“With all the bad news going around the world right now, I’m thankful for so much but I’m especially thankful for this day a year ago when this incredible girl entered my life,” he wrote in the caption.

He was referring to the day in March 2021 when he first met Holly on the red carpet when she introduced herself to him in The Bachelor.

Holly cheekily replied in the comment section, ‘Is it still a one year anniversary when you dated 22 other girls in the meantime? I don’t see why not…’