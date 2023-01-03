The Bachelors contestants react to shock polyamorous twist

The Bachelors promises an array of twists and turns as suitors Felix Von Hofe, Jed McIntosh and Thomas Malucelli embark on their quest for love.

And with just days before the season premiere, contestants have shared their reaction when they learned they’d be dating not one, but three different men.

Speak against The Courier MaiOn Wednesday, Queensland cast members Jasmine Absolom and Eboni Burling said they were initially paired with one suitor, but were later encouraged to date all three men after they entered the Bachelor mansion.

The Bachelors contestants have shared their reaction when they learned they would be dating not one, but three different men. Pictured: Bachelorettes Felix Von Hofe, Jed McIntosh and Thomas Malucelli

‘[Learning there were three Bachelors] was definitely a shock,” said Jasmine, who was initially linked to Jed.

“You go in there with your person and you’re told right away that you can explore and look at other options…it just gives people the opportunity to have a choice.”

Eboni, who was initially linked to Felix, reacted equally positively to the twist, telling the publication: “I had initially met one of the bachelorettes and so on that first meeting it was nice to just know one and then get to the getting to know others along the way.’

Jasmine, 24, (pictured) from Queensland, said: ‘[Learning there were three Bachelors] was definitely a shock’

The revamped series promises to be full of drama, betrayal and of course romance – with two suitors who get down on one knee and propose to their chosen girls.

Season 10 opens with protagonists Felix, Jed and Thomas going on a blind date with each of their contestants before inviting them to live in the bachelorette with a rose.

Participants can then say ‘yes’ or ‘no’ to accepting the Bachelor rose.

Eboni, 29, (pictured) had a similarly positive reaction to the twist, telling the publication: ‘I had initially met one of the bachelorettes and so on that first meeting it was nice just getting to know one and then getting to know the others when you go.’

The revamped series promises to be full of drama, betrayal and of course romance – with two suitors who get down on one knee and propose to their chosen girls

Daily Mail Australia can also reveal that Channel 10 has decided to take inspiration from the US version of the series and will introduce the ‘Bachelor Pad’.

All three men can now invite the contestants back to their penthouse at the Q1 resort on the Gold Coast.

This is where the contestants go when they want to have a secret rendezvous. There’s a giant bed, a hot tub and a few sex toys to add some excitement.

Season 10 opens with protagonists Felix, Jed and Thomas going on a blind date with each of their contestants before inviting them to live in the bachelorette with a rose. Contestants can then say “yes” or “no” to accepting the bachelorette

Daily Mail Australia can reveal that Channel 10 has decided to take inspiration from the US version of the series and will introduce the ‘Bachelor Pad’

Jed is the drummer for Melbourne alt-pop band Mood Monroe. He started playing drums when he was only four years old and started playing professionally when he was 13.

He has worked with a range of famous musicians including Kylie Minogue, Pharrell Williams, T-Pain and Sean Paul.

Thomas is a former restaurant manager from Sydney, who has worked as a fitness and life coach for the past five years.

The third suitor, Felix, who has an impressive height of 198 cm, plays basketball for the Melbourne Tigers.

The Bachelors Australia premieres Monday, January 9, 2023 at 7:30pm on 10 and 10Play on demand.