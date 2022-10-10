The Bachelor’s Bella Varelis reveals she’s not yet ‘100% happy’ with her nose job

She had a nose job a month ago.

And Bella Varelis revealed on Monday that she is still experiencing painful swelling from the procedure.

The Bachelor star, 27, gave candid insight into the surgery during an Instagram Q&A after being asked ‘are you happy with your new nose?’

The marketing executive said she wasn’t “100% satisfied” yet, but positive things will change soon.

“I still have a little bit of pain that will last for another 2 to 4 weeks,” she explained.

“I’m not happy with the shape, but I’ve been told that will change once the swelling subsides,” she added.

Bella went under the knife on September 10.

She posted a photo of her bandage after the surgery on Instagram Stories and told her fans that she wanted to be transparent about the surgery.

“My nose has refreshed a bit,” she explains in her caption next to the image.

“I loved the way I used to look, and my self-love didn’t depend on it. I just preferred the change it would make to my face,” she added.

She encouraged her followers to “be as curious as you like” by asking her questions about the procedure and promised to discuss more about it soon.

The Bondi influencer rose to fame during Locky Gilbert’s 2020 season of The Bachelor, where she placed second behind Irena Srbinovska.

The reality star has maintained a high profile ever since and has even admitted that she is interested in becoming the next single.