The Bachelor’s Abbie Chatfield strips down to a green G-string bikini

By Merry

Single Abbie Chatfield strips down to a green G-string bikini as she hits the beach with her dog in Rose Bay

By Ali Daher for Daily Mail Australia

Published: | Updated:

The single Abbie Chatfield cut a lone figure as she went to the beach on Saturday to sunbathe.

Abbie, 27, who recently split from ex-boyfriend Konrad Bień-Stephen, was spotted stripping down to a green G-string bikini on Rose Bay’s dog beach with her beloved doggy.

She appeared to be going makeup-free, pulling her hair out of her face and putting on sunglasses.

Single Abbie Chatfield, 27, (pictured) cut a lone figure as she hit the beach for a sunbathing session on Saturday

Sometimes the podcaster covered loose gray shorts.

The Bachelor star seemed relaxed as she sauntered along the beach as her pup walked forward on a leash.

Abbie is currently single after splitting up from ex-boyfriend Konrad a few months ago.

Abbie, 27, who recently split from ex-boyfriend Konrad Bień-Stephen, was spotted stripping down to a green G-string bikini on Rose Bay's dog beach with her beloved doggy

She seemed to be getting makeup free, pulled her hair out of her face and put on sunglasses

Sometimes the podcaster was covered in loose gray shorts

The former Bachelor star is often very candid about her sex life, recently revealing how many people she’d slept with on the latest episode of her podcast It’s A Lot.

She revealed her estimated number of sexual partners during a bawdy conversation with comedian Christian Hull.

“Recently someone asked me how many people I’ve fucked and they asked ‘more than a thousand?’ and I was like ‘I wish!” she said.

The Bachelor star seemed relaxed as she strolled along the beach with her pup on a leash ahead

The former Bachelor star is often very candid about her sex life, recently revealing how many people she'd slept with on the latest episode of her podcast It's A Lot.

She revealed her estimated number of sexual partners during a bawdy conversation with comedian Christian Hull

“I think I’ve fucked about 80 people,” Abbie added.

She recently bragged about posting “thirst traps” on social media while on her radio show Hot Nights in hopes of attracting new suitors.

“I’m clearly single,” she said. ‘I wouldn’t say I have a schedule’ [of suggestive photos]but that’s why I’ve been uploading some pretty spicy stuff lately,” she added.

'Someone recently asked me how many people I've fucked and they asked' "more than a thousand?" and I was like "If I want!"' she said

Abbie recently bragged about posting 'thirst traps' on social media in hopes of attracting new suitors

