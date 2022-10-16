The Bachelor’s Abbie Chatfield strips down to a green G-string bikini

The single Abbie Chatfield cut a lone figure as she went to the beach on Saturday to sunbathe.

Abbie, 27, who recently split from ex-boyfriend Konrad Bień-Stephen, was spotted stripping down to a green G-string bikini on Rose Bay’s dog beach with her beloved doggy.

She appeared to be going makeup-free, pulling her hair out of her face and putting on sunglasses.

Sometimes the podcaster covered loose gray shorts.

The Bachelor star seemed relaxed as she sauntered along the beach as her pup walked forward on a leash.

Abbie is currently single after splitting up from ex-boyfriend Konrad a few months ago.

The former Bachelor star is often very candid about her sex life, recently revealing how many people she’d slept with on the latest episode of her podcast It’s A Lot.

She revealed her estimated number of sexual partners during a bawdy conversation with comedian Christian Hull.

“Recently someone asked me how many people I’ve fucked and they asked ‘more than a thousand?’ and I was like ‘I wish!” she said.

“I think I’ve fucked about 80 people,” Abbie added.

She recently bragged about posting “thirst traps” on social media while on her radio show Hot Nights in hopes of attracting new suitors.

“I’m clearly single,” she said. ‘I wouldn’t say I have a schedule’ [of suggestive photos]but that’s why I’ve been uploading some pretty spicy stuff lately,” she added.

