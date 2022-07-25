The Bachelors: A major plot twist will shake up the new season

The new season of The Bachelor will feature three suitors instead of one this year, but that’s not the only twist the female contestants have in store.

One of the protagonists will also surprise his finalists by announcing that he is bisexual before handing out his last rose, a well-placed source tells the Daily Mail Australia.

Melbourne-based rock drummer Jed McIntosh is the worshiper who swings both way.

The 25-year-old, who is open about his sexuality, wanted to “come out” earlier in the process, but the producers insisted he kept it a secret until the end of the season.

‘Jed was approached shortly after [producers] put out a casting call looking for guys who weren’t 100 percent straight, and he was perfect for it,” the source said.

‘They hope for’ [his bisexuality] to be one of the big turns of the season, so contestants have been warned to keep quiet about it.”

Jed is the drummer for the Melbourne alt-pop band Mood Monroe. He started playing when he was only four years old and became a professional musician at the age of 13.

He has worked with a range of famous artists including Kylie Minogue, Pharrell Williams, T-Pain and Sean Paul.

Australia made history last year when Brooke Blurton was cast as the first openly bisexual protagonist. She chose from a pool of male and female suitors.

The insider also revealed that the new season, dubbed The Bachelors because of the three suitors, “takes a lot of inspiration from Married At First Sight.”

All three leading men, Jed, Felix Von Hofe and Thomas Malucelli, get down on one knee and propose to their respective winners in the season finale.

“There will be three engagements at the end, similar to how MAFS do their engagement ceremonies. They will take place at a wedding venue rather than somewhere picturesque as they have done in the past,” the source said.

Production company Warner Bros. Australia confirmed in May that there will be three singles looking for love in the upcoming season instead of one.

“We are so looking forward to it. We are doing a world first. No one in the world has ever had three bachelors, so the way it works, the way everyone gets to know each other is very different this year,” says host Osher Günsberg.

“It’s already been exciting. We’ve been on the road for a while now and it’s already exciting what we’re seeing.

“We don’t just go to headquarters and say we can have three bachelors, we want it without candles and without Christmas lights, that’s a deal we had to go through!”