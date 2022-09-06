The Bachelorette’s Brooke Blurton shows off her sizzling figure in very skimpy bikini bottoms

<!–

Brooke Blurton looked incredibly toned as she showed off her amazing figure in a pair of bikini bottoms on Tuesday.

The Bachelorette star, 27, posed for a black and white mirror selfie with a big smile on her face while wearing black slips and a matching long sleeve crop top.

She posted the snap to Instagram with the caption, “She didn’t come to play, she came to kill,” followed by a fire emoji.

It comes after Brooke recently shared a clip of herself bursting into tears, referring to it as the “lowest point” in her life.

Brooke posted the old clip to Instagram in July, showing herself crying as she read the meaning of a spirituality card called Protected by Angels.

She captioned the video: ‘This was when I was at my lowest point in my life and I got these cards from [psychic medium Ashlyn].’

The reality TV star continued, “This was the message I received. This was the exact moment when I literally picked myself up and set to work on one of the greatest and proudest achievements to date. My book.’

The message she referred to was the meaning of the card that said ‘an angel intervention is available’ and she must ‘spread’ [her] wings and soar.

At that point, Brooke had immediately ended the video when her voice trembled and she began to collapse.

Just an hour before sharing the old video, the author uploaded a video of her crying proudly showing off the first manuscript page of her new book Big Love.

This comes a few weeks after the LGBTQIA+ activist revealed she signed up for OnlyFans to “watch other people.”

“I just find it so intriguing. I’m interested, I’m curious, I can’t help it! I need to know!’ said Brooke, who just launched a Nova podcast called Not So PG.

She continued, “And, you know, I’m gay too, so I like women’s bodies and physique, and if that’s what it is, why not?”

The bisexual youth worker said OnlyFans is a diverse platform not just limited to porn, calling it a “creative space where people can express themselves creatively.”

Brooke rose to fame with The Bachelor in 2018 and went on to star in Bachelor in Paradise and The Bachelorette.