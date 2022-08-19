The Bachelorette star Ali Oetjen confirms her romance with buff bearded mystery man during stroll

<!–

She was spotted earlier this year with a handsome, mysterious man with a beard, sparking rumors that she was enjoying a new romance.

And Ali Oetjen appeared on Thursday to confirm her relationship with her handsome rough beau.

Indeed, the pair got a really close look as they took a romantic stroll on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast.

Yoga instructor Ali was dressed to impress, showing off her incredible abs in a plaid crop top and petite shorts.

She wore her golden locks back in a ponytail and showed off her natural beauty by going makeup free.

Meanwhile, her very muscular boyfriend complemented his already deep tan in printed board shorts.

During their travels, the couple stopped at a playground in the park where they laughed and chatted.

Ali appeared on SAS Australia’s 2020 season where she spoke about her heartbreak following her split with ex-boyfriend Taite Radley.

The former couple split in July 2020 after dating for two years, following their first meeting on The Bachelorette in 2018.

‘It went really well. It was well worth my time…” she said after being asked about her role on the reality dating show.

Speaking of Taite, 31, she added: ‘I met a wonderful man, and we spent two wonderful years together… He didn’t want the same things I wanted. I still think he’s my soul mate, but our timelines are different.’

As heart-broken Ali began to become increasingly upset, DS (director) Ollie Ollerton reminded her to “just breathe” and “relax.”

‘I feel a little empty. I’ll try,’ she continued, between tears.