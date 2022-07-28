The Bachelorette: Sasha Mielczarek and Carly Cottam open up their wedding album

Bachelorette star Sasha Mielczarek and his new wife Carly Cottam have shared their gorgeous wedding photos after they tied the knot in Italy.

The construction manager, 37, married real estate agent Carly earlier this month in an intimate ceremony in Tuscany.

Sasha, who was previously in a relationship with Home and Away star Sam Frost, posted a gallery of photos from their special day to Instagram on Wednesday night.

‘Life sentence! On July 14, 2022, I married my best friend and soulmate in an intimate ceremony in @belmondcastellodicasole, Tuscany,” he wrote.

‘Carly, I can’t imagine a life without you and can’t wait to grow old together! The only moment that comes close is when I won the Group 6 Under-12 Rugby League competition with the Camden Rams. I love you honey!’

The Movember ambassador also shared more photos on his Instagram Stories.

In the pictures, Carly looked incredible in a form-fitting wedding dress with a plunging neckline.

Sasha also looked neat in a black tuxedo and white button-up shirt.

“My beautiful wife,” he wrote next to a beautiful photo of Carly walking down the aisle.

He captioned another photo of the couple exchanging vows: “I’m not crying, you are! Something flew in my eye #ulcer.’

Sasha and Carly held their wedding at Castello di Casole in Tuscany, Italy

Sascha debuted his relationship with Carly in December 2020

“I tried to tell everyone how hilarious I was… they wouldn’t believe me,” he joked alongside a candid photo of the laughing newlyweds.

“Look who’s laughing now.”

Sasha proposed to Carly last November while on a romantic getaway in Queensland.

He debuted his relationship with Carly in December 2020, then admitted that he was “punching” above his weight.

Weekend away with this one. Can’t wait for many more to follow,” Sasha captioned a photo of the couple in Brunswick Heads, near Bryon Bay.

Sasha rose to fame on The Bachelorette Australia in 2015, where he met Sam Frost and fell in love.

The couple had a bitter breakup and would no longer have contact.

Since their split, Sasha has largely stayed out of the limelight and continued his career in the construction industry.

Sam, on the other hand, has appeared on a string of reality shows and also starred in Home and Away for several years.

The 33-year-old is now dating former Australian Survivor star Jordie Hansen.