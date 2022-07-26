The Bachelorette: Rachel Recchia gets publicly rejected three times during humiliating rose ceremony

Rachel Recchia was publicly rejected three times by men who preferred her co-star during a humiliating rose ceremony on Monday’s episode of The Bachelorette.

The 26-year-old Chicago native during a dueling rose ceremony with her season 19 co-star Gabby Windey, 31, offered a rose to Termayne Harper, 28, of Naperville, Illinois.

‘Look, I don’t want to be the guy to first decline the rose of the night, but I am gonna have to decline the rose,’ said Termayne.

‘I feel like we could be great friends outside of this, obviously, but I feel like I have a deeper connection with Gabby. I am gonna have to decline the rose,’ added Termayne, whose occupation was listed as Crypto Guy.

Show host Jesse Palmer, 43, then stepped in and tried to clarify the protocols moving forward.

‘All right, I think that what we need to do is put Termayne back in line and then find out if Gabby’s gonna offer you a rose,’ said Jesse, who starred himself on season five of The Bachelor in 2004.

Termayne then got back in the line as several guys who already received roses watched the action from outside.

‘Now Rachel, I’m so sorry, but because Termayne rejected your rose, you can no longer offer that rose tonight,’ Jesse said.

The host then informed Termayne that if he did not receive a rose from Gabby that he would be leaving the show.

‘Termayne rejecting my rose was so embarrassing because it was in front of everyone. It was not only embarrassing, but just really surprising because I didn’t think him and Gabby had that strong of a connection,’ Rachel said in a confessional.

‘Getting rejected, it’s humiliating. But I feel like I owe it to myself to prove to myself I can be strong enough to hold it together for the rest of the rose ceremony,’ she added.

Rachel then offered her rose to wedding photographer Alec Garza, 27, of Houston.

‘Unfortunately, I don’t think I can. Uh, I just don’t think I’m the right one for you,’ Alec told her.

Jesse then stepped in again.

‘Rachel, I’m sorry again, but I do have to take your rose,’ Jesse told her.

Rachel in a confessional emotionally revealed that when she first found out she’d be the Bachelorette, the first question from her parents was, ‘Can you handle this emotionally?’

‘When they said that, I was like, I’m so strong. I can do this, of course, but what if I’m really not strong enough to do it? Like, maybe they were right, maybe I can’t do this. Maybe I shouldn’t have done it,’ she added.

Rachel later asked Meatball to step forward.

‘Meatball, will you accept this rose?,’ she asked James Clarke, 25, of Winnetka, Illinois.

‘I’m sorry, um, I cannot. I’m here for Gabby. Um, I just have to go with my heart,’ Meatball told her.

Jesse then marched in and took another rose away from Rachel.

‘Meatball just rejected Rachel,’ one of the guys outside said.

Rachel and Gabby then both left the rose ceremony.

‘I just feel so bad. And so rejected,’ Rachel told Gabby.

‘This is how I felt last night,’ said Gabby referencing her disastrous group date experience.

‘But it was, like, private. This was so embarrassing and public,’ Rachel said.

She whispered to Gabby, ‘This was supposed to be us taking the power back. We literally handed it right back to all of them by doing this.’

‘I can’t. Now I look stupid to everyone who has my rose,’ Rachel added.

Her words resonated with Gabby who finished as runner-up with Rachel during season 26 of The Bachelor starring Clayton Echard, 29, of Eureka, Missouri.

‘To hear three people, one after another, stop me and say, “I can’t accept this rose,” it was so humiliating. It was the hardest moment I’ve had as the Bachelorette, truly. Yeah, it just is hard because the whole time, I just thought, like, you know, it didn’t work out with Clayton, and I didn’t ever expect to be Bachelorette. I didn’t,’ Rachel said in a confessional.

‘And so it’s just hard to, like, really feel like I deserve it, ’cause I never feel like I did. And then to be rejected again multiple times after you already feel like you don’t deserve it, is hard,’ she continued.

‘To find love is what I’m here for, but if I get rejected one more time, I am ready to walk out and leave. I’m ready to be done, go home to Florida,’ Rachel added.

She offered her final rose Hayden Markowitz, 29, of Savannah, Georgia, and he accepted.

‘Tonight was a little awkward at times, a little rocky at times, but I think for kind of the first time in this journey, I feel like I am in control,’ Gabby said in a confessional.

Gabby and her nine guys and Rachel and her eight guys then separately toasted to love as it was revealed they would be going on two separate journeys in Paris.

Meatball at the end of the episode asked to speak with Rachel and said he spent more time with Gabby and didn’t get one-on-one time with her.

‘I don’t know how you feel about me,’ Meatball told her.

‘I gave you the rose,’ Rachel pointed out.

Meatball gushed about her beauty and personality as he sought a second chance, but Rachel’s decision will be found out in the next episode.

Rachel earlier had a one-on-one date with Zach Shallcross, 25, of Anaheim Hills, California.

Karamo Brown, 41, helped style them for a ‘Me & You’ film premiere that turned out to be home movies of both of them along with supportive messages from their loves ones.

Zach gladly accepted the rose date from Rachel.

Gabby checked in on the guys at the mansion and left unimpressed after they were more interested in throwing a football than getting to know her better.

She had a one-on-one date with Erich Schwer, 29, of Bedminster, New Jersey, that included her Grandfather John.

They experienced a sound bath together and also went bowling.

Gabby later revealed to Erich that she was estranged from her mother and became overcome with emotions.

She talked with a producer and described herself in a confessional as the ‘imperfect Bachelorette.’

Erich accepted her date rose after Gabby composed herself and shared her insecurities with him.

Rachel and Gabby also wore bridal gowns for a large group date photoshoot with acclaimed photographer Franco Lacosta.

Franco singled out the chemistry between Gabby and Nate Mitchell, 33, of Carrier Mills, Illinois.

Aven Jones, 28, of Beverly, Massachusetts, gained Rachel’s date rose, while Gabby declined to offer a date rose.

She was upset that Hayden told her she was ‘rough around the edges’ and how Jacob Rapini said he would leave the show if Gabby was there by herself.

Rachel was outraged, but Gabby talked her down from doing anything drastic.

The episode saw the departures of Alec, Termayne and Jacob with the fate of Meatball still to be determined.

The Bachelorette will return next week on ABC.