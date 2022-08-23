The Bachelorette: Rachel Recchia brutally breaks up with Tyler Norris before meeting his family

Rachel Recchia brutally broke up with Tyler Norris before his birth date after revealing he was in love with her on Monday’s episode of The Bachelorette.

Tyler, 25, welcomed Rachel, 26, to his hometown of Wildwood, New Jersey, expecting to meet his family on ABC’s Season 19 episode of Hometown.

However, Rachel didn’t quite feel it after Zach Shallcross, 25, of Anaheim Hills, California, told her he was in love with her the previous day.

“Hometowns is the most important week for me because bringing families into a relationship changes things,” Rachel said in a confessional before meeting Tyler.

Rachel added that Tyler always makes her laugh and they were emotionally connected.

“We are definitely the furthest behind, but I’m excited to see if we can get there today,” she added.

Tyler and Rachel kissed and began to walk hand in hand along the boardwalk.

“Rachel is the one for me. This could be my future wife. This could be the future mother of my children. I fall for her like crazy and I get to show her everything. This is going to be the best day of my life,” Tyler said in a confessional.

They played games, ate corn dogs and funnels, and also won stuffed animals together. The adorable couple also rode a Ferris wheel together while Tyler pointed out where he lived and they kissed again during the ride.

Tyler introduced her to friends and relatives on the boardwalk, and Rachel admitted she felt overwhelmed.

“I realize my relationship with him is a little further behind than I would have liked at this point,” Rachel said in a confession.

She added that she had other connections that were stronger, while Tyler predicted that his family would love her.

Rachel told a producer that she felt like a “terrible human being.”

“I feel so bad because he’s such a good guy. I can’t even look at him. Like, I’m going to, like, collapse. He thinks we’re going to sit down and talk about his family. And that’s the thing, it’s like, when families get involved, it’s huge. Even when I meet his friends, I’m like, ‘Oh my God. Oh my God,” Rachel said, away from the camera in the women’s bathroom.

“I feel like I’m going to throw up. I’m going crazy,” she added.

Tyler was thrilled to see Rachel believe she was about to meet his family.

She sighed as they sat down on a couch together and Tyler started gushing about how much he enjoyed their day together.

“It’s been better than I could ever imagine,” Tyler said.

Rachel told Tyler he was an “incredible person” as he smiled at her and then he inadvertently interrupted her attempt to break up with her lavish praise.

‘I’m not falling in love with you, I’m so in love with you. And it was just incredible. And I wouldn’t change a thing, and I’m just so glad you’re here and I’ve had the chance to experience this with you. Because this means so much. It really does. And you’re literally the most amazing person,” Tyler told her.

“Wait, wait, wait,” Rachel said, trying to stop him.

“I met once,” Tyler ended.

Rachel took a deep breath and told Tyler she wasn’t ready to meet his family yet.

She cried when she apologized to Tyler after saying she couldn’t go on with him.

Tyler thanked her for not putting his family in an awkward position and told Rachel she would find love forever.

“I wish I could get there, I really do,” Rachel said, crying as she walked over to a waiting SUV.

They had a long hug before Rachel climbed into the car and was driven away.

‘I feel terrible. He told me he was in love with me. I didn’t even know what to say to him because he is so incredible and I feel like he was comforting me. It’s been hard because it’s knowing he expects to meet family after this,” Rachel said, crying in a confessional in the car.

Tyler’s family then eagerly awaited Tyler and Rachel.

He arrived alone and told his family that Rachel would not join them.

Tyler told his family he was fine, but it was a “difficult” breakup.

“I wanted you to see how happy I was. I loved her. And I still do. And all I’ve ever wanted is someone who, you know, would feel the same way about me,” Tyler told his family.

In addition to her amazing date with Zach, Rachel also had a rough ride with Tino Franco, 28, while meeting his family.

His parents berated her about how much she knew Zach and openly expressed their skepticism.

Gabby Windey, 31, also went on a date with Jason Alabaster, 30, in New Orleans; Johnny DePhillipo, 25, of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, and with Eric Schwer, 29, of Bedminster, New Jersey.

She got along well with everyone and received votes of approval after meeting both families.

The Bachelorette returns on ABC next week.