The Bachelorette: Brooke Blurton on the Indigenous Voice to Parliament

Brooke Blurton has expressed her support for the Indigenous vote’s controversial proposal to Parliament in an interview ABC News Breakfast on Thursday.

The former reality star-turned social worker, a Noongar-Yamatji woman, said she fully supports the measure, which would mean a constitutional amendment that would allow Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders to give advice to the federal parliament.

When presenter Lisa Millar asked her for her opinion on the proposal, Blurton said, “I’ve been a big supporter of The Voice.”

Brooke Blurton (pictured) expressed support for the Indigenous vote’s controversial proposal to Parliament on Thursday during an interview on ABC News Breakfast.

While she admits there is some ‘uncertainty’ about ‘what the Voice looks like’, she nevertheless finds it essential.

“It’s really important for First Nations people to have their own voice and say in decisions that are made for them,” she added.

Blurton, who rose to fame with The Bachelor in 2018 before appearing on Bachelor in Paradise and The Bachelorette, said the proposal would help facilitate that.

The former reality star social worker, a Noongar-Yamatji woman, said she fully supports the measure, which would mean a constitutional amendment that would allow Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders to give advice to the federal parliament

“I have a feeling The Voice will help push that. I feel like I was part of the conversation and campaigned for it,” she said.

Brooke believes the uncertainty surrounding the proposal stems from a lack of “knowledge” and “education” on the subject, but said she likes to “lead the conversation.”

She also acknowledged the differing opinions within the First Nations community.

The first ad promoting a ‘yes’ vote in the upcoming Indigenous vote to parliament referendum was released in September

The first ad for the proposal, which aired last month, was an emotional pitch to ordinary Australians to “correct the wrongs” that First Nations People “have no say in matters affecting them.”

The ad shows Pitjantjatjara and Nyungar playwright and actor Trevor Jamieson talking to a group of seated Indigenous children in an outback setting about the historic nature of the Voice.

The ad plays out as if a tidal wave of support for the change has been received, as Trevor recounts how the historic moment was reached.

In the ad, Pitjantjatjara and Nyungar play playwright and actor Trevor Jamieson as the “storyteller” who talks about how the historic proposal was passed

The ad ends with a caption of the new campaign’s slogan, “History Calls,” and a final pitch for “Vote yes for a First Nations Voice to Parliament.”

Indigenous Affairs Minister Linda Burney gave details of what areas the proposed Indigenous Voice would cover to Parliament and how it would work.

Ms Burney said the body would advise Parliament on issues directly affecting indigenous peoples and examine bills before they are submitted.

Addressing ‘everyday Australians’, a father was seen helping his son fix a bicycle, saying how he decided to ‘make up for’ the fact that Indigenous people ‘had no voice’

“It won’t be about things like taxes or defense and other nonsense that has been uttered in recent weeks,” Ms Burney recently told Sky News.

“It will definitely be about issues that directly affect the lives of First Nations people and one of the keys to this is particularly focusing on Closing the Gap goals.”

Abbott’s chief of staff-turned-political commentator Peta Credlin has been open about her opposition to the creation of a “race-based” body.

Indigenous Affairs Minister Linda Burney (seen here at the Albanian government’s swearing-in ceremony earlier this year) said the Vote would not include tax or defense

Ms Credlin told Sky News that a ‘race-based body’ was not a good idea and should not be supported by any Liberal government.

‘[It] would mean creating a race-based electoral roll, establishing a race-based body, to consider laws based on their impact on just one race alone,” she argued.

Ms Credlin said anchoring a national body or vote also “invites judicial challenges” regarding its “adequacy” – especially if it doesn’t get widespread support.

Former Abbott government chief of staff Peta Credlin (pictured) said on Sky News that a “race-based body” was not a good idea and should not be supported by any Liberal government

Issues that could potentially fall within the scope of the Voice include indigenous titles, water rights, cultural issues and childcare.

A referendum, likely to be held in the next 10 to 18 months, is needed to amend the Australian Constitution to create the Voice to Parliament.

The latest poll showed that 65 percent of Australians would vote yes, up from 58 percent when the same poll was held in June.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has indicated that this model would form the basis of the Voice’s design and be refined as the debate progressed.