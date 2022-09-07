The Bachelorette: Angie Kent calls Ciarran Stott a ‘love bomber’ and ‘narcissist’

<!–

Angie Kent has warned two veterans of the Bachelor franchise to be wary of Ciarran Stott’s dark tactics when they appear alongside him in an upcoming reality series.

The 32-year-old called out her former flame — who was one of her favorites on The Bachelorette, but who later fell out of favor when he showed his toxic side on Bachelor in Paradise — on her podcast Two girls one pod on Wednesday.

She described Ciarran as a “love bomber” and a “narcissist” who manipulates people to get what he wants.

Angie, who starred with Ciarran in The Bachelorette in 2019, explained that she initially fell for his charms because “he knows how to love you.”

She made the comments while discussing the Englishman’s upcoming appearance on Channel 10’s reality series The Challenge, which will air later this year.

She warned Jessica Brody and Kiki Morris — who were romanced and then dumped by Ciarran on Bachelor in Paradise in 2020 — that he’ll “say what he wants to get what he wants.”

Angie’s co-host Yvie Jones then suggested that Kiki and Jess work together so they can “absolutely make fun of him.”

Angie loved the suggestion and said excitedly that it would be “ideal.”

She initially starred in Ciarran when he appeared on her season of The Bachelorette, falling for his cocky personality and confidence.

He eventually quit the show when his grandmother died in England, leaving Angie heartbroken for being one of her favorites.

However, she later said she wished she’d sent him home sooner, after seeing a different side of his personality on Bachelor in Paradise, which aired the following year.

He hooked up with several women, including Kiki and Jess, as well as his ex-girlfriend Renee Barrett, who had entered Paradise assuming they would reconcile.

It comes after Angie issued a warning to the future stars of Married At First Sight.

She wrote in her column for Yahoo! lifestyle in June that while Channel Nine’s dating show may be addictive to viewers, it “f**kt” many of its participants.

Angie told the participants to be aware that their chances of finding ‘The One’ are slim.

“I have to say, as much as this show is a guilty pleasure, it’s extremely damaging to one’s mental health to watch, so I can’t even imagine being a part of it. That would really f*ck you,” she said.